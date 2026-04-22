The Expanse: Osiris Reborn Closed Beta Details, Length, and Playable Characters

The time has finally arrived for sci-fi and The Expanse fans to experience Owlcat’s upcoming action RPG, The Expanse: Osiris Reborn. The game’s first closed beta is officially live as of April 22nd at 10 AM ET. It will run until the game’s full release in Spring 2027, giving eligible fans plenty of time to check out all that this limited preview of Osiris Reborn has to offer. I had the opportunity to play the closed beta early for a preview, which means I can give a firsthand overview of what to expect if you’re thinking of jumping in.

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The closed beta for The Expanse: Osiris Reborn is available on PC via Steam, Xbox Series X|S, and PS5 starting today. It offers a representative sample of core gameplay elements for players to check out ahead of the game’s full launch in Spring 2027. Owlcat will incorporate player feedback from the beta into the final game, so this is a chance to help make the sci-fi action RPG even better. If you have questions about how long the beta takes, what’s included, or how to participate, I’ve got you covered.

How to Get Access to the Closed Beta for The Expanse: Osiris Reborn

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The closed beta for The Expanse: Osiris Reborn is available to fans who purchase The Collector’s Edition or Miller’s Pack for the game, starting on April 22nd and running through the game’s full launch in Spring 2027. These purchase options are still available via the game’s official website, so you can grab them if you want to check out the sci-fi RPG early.

The Collector’s Edition costs $289 USD and includes plenty of in-game and IRL perks, including a spaceship figurine, artbook, and special in-game skins and weapons. The Miller’s Pack is $79.99 and includes a digital copy of the game, digital bonuses, and access to the beta.

You can play The Expanse: Osiris Reborn‘s closed beta test on PC, Xbox Series X|S (Series X recommended), or PS5. So, no matter which platform you plan to play the full game on when it releases, you should be able to enjoy the beta early if you opt in for one of these special editions of the game.

How Long is the Closed Beta for The Expanse: Osiris Reborn?

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The closed beta for The Expanse: Osiris Reborn features one early-game mission set in and around the Pinkwater station. It took me a little over an hour to finish it the first time, but it can definitely take longer if you explore the base and take advantage of all the side content. You’ll be able to talk to a few key NPCs, collect materials, and do a few upgrades, along with completing the mission itself. This includes exploration, combat, and some key dialogue moments that change how the story plays out.

Because your choices impact the story and how the mission unfolds, the closed beta has a lot of replay potential. So, if you want to get the full experience to see how all the decisions affect the story and try out the available character classes, you’ll likely get several hours of gameplay out of the closed beta.

All Character Options for The Expanse: Osiris Reborn Closed Beta

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During the closed beta, players can choose from 4 different preset character options. The choices are:

Belter Gunner (Female)

Belter Hacker (Female)

Earther Gunner (Male)

Earther Hacker (Female)

Each character comes with a different loadout of weapons and tools at their disposal, so it’s well worth trying out at least both specializations to get a feel for how they differ. You’ll also be able to issue combat commands to your sibling, J, who serves as the companion for this mission.

The test offers only limited customization for weapons and skills to outfit your character. At launch, the game will offer an additional character background (Mars) as well as more specializations and customizations.

Will you be checking out the closed beta for Osiris Reborn? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!