Rare World of Warcraft Weapon Sells on Pawn Stars

As gaming continues to grow as a hobby, the appeal of video game merchandise has also grown by giant leaps. This has been on full display on History's Pawn Stars, of late. Host Rick Harrison had a World of Warcraft Frostmourne Sword replica come into the World Famous Gold & Silver Pawn Shop in a recent episode, and it proved a bit problematic for Harrison, given his lack of video game knowledge. Despite that fact, Harrison did end up purchasing the sword from the seller, but only after getting a little background on the item, and doing some haggling, of course. The seller initially asked for $5000, but Harrison ended up with the sword for a much more reasonable price of $750.

The Frostmourne Sword is an important weapon in World of Warcraft. Wielded by the Lich King, the sword could drain life, as well as the soul of its wielder. The sword is such a major part of the franchise that it has actually made minor appearances in other games published by Activision, as well. Frostmourne made a cameo in the X-Men Origins: Wolverine video game, as well as in Guitar Hero: Warriors of Rock (albeit in the form of a guitar).

The Frostmourne Sword is just the latest video game item to appear on Pawn Stars. Late last year, an incredibly rare, sticker-sealed copy of Super Mario Bros. appeared on the show. While this item does command a pretty penny, the seller requested a stunning $1 million for the game. While Harrison was able to haggle down the Frostmourne seller, the owner of the Super Mario Bros. game was less willing to budge.

It truly is a testament to how far the video game industry has come along that items like these can command such high prices. Harrison has been quite forward about his lack of knowledge when it comes to video games, but he never comes across as dismissive when these types of items are on the show. It will be interesting to see if more video games, or video game related merchandise, will appear on Pawn Stars in the future. There are certainly a number of rare pieces that would be exciting to see!

