Disney Dreamlight Valley Player Creates Incredible Lilo and Stitch Tribute

Disney Dreamlight Valley offers players a lot of ways to showcase their creativity. The game’s Valley can be customized in a number of unique ways, and players have come up with some impressive designs since the game launched in early access nearly three years ago. Some decorations are a little more impressive than others though, and one fan has built an absolutely incredible tribute in their Valley to Disney’s Lilo and Stitch. Reddit user Dangerous_You_9963 has shared an image of a giant display of Stitch they created in their Valley using a mix of different items found in the game.

The image of Stitch was created using Shiny versions of Blue Zircon, Sapphire, Aquamarine, Amethyst, and Diamonds. In addition to those gems, the player used Large Pots to create the black parts. When asked by a Reddit user why they didn’t use Onyx instead, Dangerous_You_9963 replied that Onyx was too small, and “it looked strange to my eye.” Unfortunately, the creator couldn’t be sure how long it took to finish the design, as they worked on and off putting it together over several weeks. Readers can check out the design for themselves in the Reddit post embedded below.

Unsurprisingly, the creation has earned a lot of praise from Disney Dreamlight Valley fans! The design really is impressive, and it shows just how much players have managed to pull off in the game. Not everyone is going to be able to make something on this level, but it will be interesting to see if this inspires players to create their own designs using similar gems. It might be a fun way to spend time in the game while waiting for the next major update, which isn’t slated to arrive in Disney Dreamlight Valley until later this summer.

As of this writing, the next update does not have a set release date, but we probably shouldn’t expect to see it until sometime in August. Disney Dreamlight Valley developer Gameloft released a roadmap a few weeks ago, laying out some plans through the end of 2025. The summer update will feature some kind of content based on Pixar’s Inside Out, but it hasn’t been revealed exactly what new Villagers might be added. The roadmap does seem to show the glasses worn by Sadness, but it’s unclear if she’ll be added, or if there might be more than one character.

Following the summer update, players can expect Disney Dreamlight Valley updates in autumn and winter. The autumn update seems to be teasing Lumiere and Cogsworth from Beauty and the Beast, while it seems Cinderella will be added before the end of 2025. Anything beyond that is currently a mystery, but hopefully the game’s developers have big plans to keep the game rolling through 2026 and beyond.

