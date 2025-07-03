A Ton of New Pokemon TCG Special Collections & ex Boxes Revealed

Pokemon card collecting remains a popular hobby these days, but it’s increasingly tricky to pull off. Between shortages and battles over valuable boxes for resale, each new Pokemon TCG drop is an adventure. Soon, Pokemon fans will have several new promo sets to hunt down as a staggering ten new Pokemon card ex boxes and Special Collections have been revealed all at once.

A few retailers have revealed their own special Pokemon TCG Premium Collections recently, including GameStop and Amazon. Now, it looks like several more special sets featuring promos and previously released packs from the Scarlet and Violet era are headed to shelves. It’s not yet clear how many of them will be exclusive to individual stores versus available more broadly.

However, thanks to reliable Pokemon TCG news source PokeBeach, we do have images for all but one of the upcoming products. Since being shared on PokeBeach, the boxes have been making the rounds on many popular Pokemon card deals accounts, as well.

In total, the newly revealed Pokemon card collections feature four ex boxes and six Special Collections. The primary difference between these promo product types is that the ex boxes focus more heavily on promo cards for the featured Pokemon. Both include boosters alongside the promo cards, but the Special Collections have two more booster packs. In other words, they’re similar products, but the Special Collections will be more fun for the pack-ripping fanatics among us.

Every Newly Revealed Special Collection & ex Box for the Pokemon TCG

If you’re hunting for promos for a specific Pokemon or want to know which products to look out for, here’s the full list of recent promo reveals. With the exception of the two duo special collections, all of the upcoming promo releases appear to include Pokemon TCG booster packs from Destined Rivals and Journey Together.

Upcoming ex Boxes

These Pokemon TCG ex boxes include 2 foil promo cards for the featured Pokemon, one of which will be an ex. They also have 1 oversize foil card of the featured ex Pokemon, 4 Pokemon TCG boster packs, and a Pokemon TCG Live code card.

Reshiram ex Box Together

Black Kyurem ex Box

Melmetal ex Box

Archaludon ex Box

Upcoming Special Collections

Upcoming Blaziken ex Special Collection

The Special Collection boxes include 1 foil ex promo card for the featured Pokemon, as well as 1 oversized ex foil. They also feature 6 Pokemon TCG Booster Packs.

Blaziken ex Special Collection

Latias ex Special Collection

Lugia ex Special Collection

The two duo special collections are slightly larger, featuring 1 foil ex card for each of the featured Pokemon. The oversized card will feature Greninja ex and Snorlax ex, respectively. Both collections include 8 Pokemon TCG Booster Packs, which feature Surging Sparks and Twilight Masquerade in addition to Destined Rivals and Journey Together. These sets are:

Greninja ex & Kingdra ex Special Collection

Snorlax ex & Blissey ex Special Collection

According to PokeBeach, these promo collections are set to arrive sometime in August 2025. They will each be available at “specific retailers,” though the exact locations for each newly revealed Pokemon card collection isn’t yet confirmed. Prices have also not yet been revealed, but will likely have MSRP roughly the same as similar products.