Xbox Game Pass Adds 3 New Games

Xbox today revealed that several new titles will be joining Xbox Game Pass, the popular monthly subscription service which allows Xbox players to check out a bunch of different video games so long as they are included in the service. Specifically, Final Fantasy XV, Wolfenstein: Youngblood, and Death Squared are all joining the service, and two of these are coming sooner rather than later.

More specifically, Final Fantasy XV and Wolfenstein: Youngblood will join Xbox Game Pass tomorrow, February 6th. Death Squared follows the, er, following week. It's possible that even more full video games will join the service this month, but the upcoming video game Bleeding Edge will also have a closed beta starting February 14th and running through Valentine's Day weekend.

Additionally, in case you missed it, a new update for Xbox Games Pass Quests means there's even more to do and earn with new daily, weekly, and monthly quests. It might only be February 5th, but it really looks like it's shaping up to be a good month for Xbox Game Pass overall.

Also coming soon: another coming soon post with more games that are coming soonhttps://t.co/dFCi4tKNwY pic.twitter.com/iFJgYoJGJf — Xbox Game Pass (@XboxGamePass) February 5, 2020

Here's how Xbox Wire describes Final Fantasy XV:

"The Final Fantasy series is making its way to Xbox Game Pass starting on February 6 with Final Fantasy XV! Featuring action heavy combat, innovative gameplay, and immersive graphics that push the limits of modern hardware, Final Fantasy XV is an awe-inspiring tale that transports audiences into its vivid imagining of a fantasy world based in reality. Experience this acclaimed installment in the legendary series that has defined storytelling and adventure in video games for decades."

Here's how Xbox Wire describes Wolfenstein: Youngblood:

"With the most open-ended Wolfenstein experience to date, explore a new base of operations located deep in the heart of the Paris catacombs and plan how and when to attack and dismantle the Nazi regime. Set 19 years after the events of Wolfenstein II, BJ Blazkowicz’s twin daughters, Jess and Soph Blazkowicz — after years of training from their battle-hardened father — are forced into action. Team up with a friend to level up, explore, and complete missions to unlock abilities that compliment your playstyle."

Here's how Xbox Wire describes Death Squared:

"Prove your teamwork skills in Death Squared as you solve puzzles together or die trying. Guide robots to color-coded goals while avoiding deadly traps and hazards. Players will need close observation and communication to keep each other alive and discover a solution together in this co-op puzzle game for one, two, or four players – best enjoyed with your friends and family with – featuring both a single-player, co-op campaign, and party mode."

What do you think about all the new additions to Xbox Game Pass? Any of these three really strike your fancy? Let us know in the comments, or hit me up directly on @rollinbishop to talk all things gaming!

Xbox Game Pass comes in several tiers, but the basic console version is available for $9.99 a month. You can check out all of our previous coverage of Xbox Game Pass right here.