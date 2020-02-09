Biomutant Release Date Possibly Leaked

According to a new retailer listing, THQ Nordic and Experiment 101's upcoming open-world, post-apocalyptic Kung-Fu fable RPG starring Rocket Raccoon's cousin is hitting PS4, Xbox One, and PC next month. More specifically, if a new leaked pre-order listing is to be believed, the long-awaited debut game from Experiment 101 will release on March 17, 2020, which is a Tuesday.

The leaked release date comes way of Instant Gaming, a smaller European retailer, which means it should be taken with a grain of salt. This isn't Amazon, EB Games, or Best Buy, which usually produce reliable leaked listings. Smaller retailers like this are hit and miss. Sometimes they actually spill information, other times they are guessing at a release date or looking for traffic. Unfortunately, it's impossible to know which of these is in play here.

For those that don't know: Biomutant was originally scheduled to release in 2018. Then it was delayed to the summer of 2019, before being pushed to 2020. In other words, it's seemingly having some development issues. In development since 2015, it's Experiment 101's first game since it was founded in 2015 by ex-Avalanche developers who, until Biomutant, were working on the Just Cause series.

"Biomutant is an open-world, post-apocalyptic Kung-Fu fable RPG, with a unique martial arts styled combat system allowing you to mix melee, shooting and mutant ability action," reads an official elevator pitch of the game. "A plague is ruining the land and the Tree-of-Life is bleeding death from its roots. The Tribes stand divided. Explore a world in turmoil and define its fate – will you be its saviour or lead it to an even darker destiny?"

Biomutant is in development for PS4, Xbox One, and PC. At the moment of publishing, there's been no official word of a Nintendo Switch version, but a Switch port did leak back in May.

