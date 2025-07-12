Silent Hill 2 Is Cheaper Than Ever Before (For Now)

The remake of Silent Hill 2 arrived in October 2024. Since then, it has been terrifying new and returning fans alike, earning it four nominations at the 2024 Game Awards. The horror game earned an 86% Metacritic score and the coveted Overwhelmingly Positive tier on Steam. Even so, many gamers may struggle to justify that $69.99 price tag in today’s economy. Thankfully, horror gaming fans are in luck. Silent Hill 2 is currently on sale for its best-ever price, with discounts on multiple platforms.

The original Silent Hill 2 video game released back in 2001 for the PS2. This version of the game met with an impressive reception from critics and fans alike, pushing the boundaries of what the technology of that time could deliver. Many gamers say it was the top horror game of its time.

The horror of Silent hill 2 still holds up

In fact, Konami chose to offer a full remake of this game over the first Silent Hill due to its more engaging story, emotional tone, and psychological horror elements. Remakes are always a big task for developers, as fan expectations can be high. But most gamers agree that the 2024 remake of Silent Hill 2 delivers, offering a modern rendition of the horror gaming classic.

Bloober Team SA and Konami‘s horror hit is just old enough to finally be getting some solid discounts. And right now, PlayStation gamers can snag a physical or digital copy of Silent Hill 2 for way less than full price. The best deal is for gamers with a PlayStation Plus subscription, but all players can save at least a little bit on the title.

Get Silent Hill 2 For Less on PlayStation 5

From now until July 16th, Silent Hill 2 is a whopping 50% off on the PlayStation Store. The deal is available only for gamers with a PlayStation Plus membership. On the bright side, this includes the lowest Essential tier, too. But, if you aren’t already subscribed and prefer your savings without a subscription attached, there’s good news here as well.

The physical edition of Silent Hill 2 is currently on sale via Amazon. The discount is less impressive at only 20% off, but it brings the game down to $39.88 because the physical edition is only $49.99 at full price. So, the savings are almost as good, without the subscription required. This deal doesn’t have an expiration date listed, so it’s unclear quite how long the Amazon discount will last. So, if you want to take advantage of this one and snag a physical copy of Silent Hill 2, it’s best to act fast.

PC Gamers Can Also Grab a Silent Hill 2 Discount

Silent hill 2 was a runaway success then and now

If you prefer gaming on PC, I’ve got good news. Although the game isn’t as deeply discounted for PC, you can get it for 25% off on game bundle and discount site Fanatical. This deal brings the Steam version of the game down to $52.49. The discount will expire when Fanatical runs out of codes, rather than on a specific date. As of the time I’m writing this, there are still discounts available, but it’s unclear how long they’ll last.

For PS5 gamers, the PS Plus deal makes Silent Hill 2 cheaper than ever before. But, gamers on PC can still save a bit on the horror title, as well. That makes now a great time to grab Silent Hill 2, even if you want to save your playthrough for closer to spooky season.