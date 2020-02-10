Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Season 2 Trailer Leaks

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare fans have been patiently waiting for the February 11th release date of Season Two, but they now know some of what they can expect when the new DLC drops on Tuesday, as the DLC launch trailer has leaked early. In the trailer, fans can see four new maps: Atlas Superstore, Bazaar, Rust, and Zhokov Boneyard. The latter two are reimagined versions of maps that originally debuted in 2009's Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2. Zhokov Boneyard is the Ground War map, while Bazaar is the Gunfight map. The maps are labeled by name in the trailer, but the new weapons are less easy to determine. Fans will just have to wait for Activision to reveal specific information when the update officially launches.

In addition to the returning maps from Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2, Season Two also boasts the return of a fan favorite character from that particular game: Ghost! A British Special Forces Operator, Ghost has proven to be one of the most endearing characters in the franchise. The character has subsequently appeared in comic books, and as a skin in multiple games.

So far, reaction to the trailer has been a bit mixed among CoD fans. The biggest complaint seems to be regarding a lack of Battle Royale mode. Of course, it's impossible to say for certain whether or not the mode won't make the cut from a leaked trailer, but the fan base certainly seems eager to see the mode return, regardless.

The Modern Warfare Season 2 Trailer has leaked via an account on Xbox One https://t.co/2CKDLGAQ8J pic.twitter.com/LO7cymml2x — Call of Duty News (@charlieINTEL) February 10, 2020

It will be interesting to see whether or not that reception changes upon launch. Modern Warfare has been the best-selling Call of Duty game in the current console era, bringing in $647 million last year. In 2019, the overall franchise brought in an astounding $1.1 billion, with $487 million coming from Black Ops 4. A large amount of that revenue came from DLC. Whether or not Activision will be able to keep fans similarly interested in Modern Warfare throughout 2020 remains to be seen.

Are you excited for the launch of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Season 2? What do you think of the maps revealed? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!