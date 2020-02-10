Samurai Jack-Inspired Game Bloodroots Gets Release Date

While many indie titles take inspiration from classic video games of the past, inspiration can come from many different sources. Take, for example, Bloodroots, a game that takes a lot of inspiration from Samurai Jack. Of course, while the game's graphic style owes a bit to Genndy Tartakovsky's beloved series, Bloodroots does feature one very significant deviation: lots and lots of blood. Developed by Paper Cult, the game is an isometric action title in which players will have to dispose of enemies in some very clever ways! Players won't have to wait much longer to find out for themselves; Bloodroots is set to release February 28th on Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, and PC.

Samurai Jack isn't the only media that inspired Bloodroots, however. Paper Cult cites films such as Kill Bill and The Revenant as inspiration for the game's story. The violence might lead some gamers to believe that Bloodroots wouldn't have much going on in that department, but the game's plot was written by Nick Suttner. Suttner's writing credits include Celeste and Guacamelee 2, a pair of highly-regarded indie games. When Bloodroots opens, lead character Mr. Wolf is left for dead after his home of Tarrytown is destroyed by a group known as the Blood Beasts. In order to get his revenge, Mr. Wolf begins hunting down the gang's members one by one.

In order to defeat the Blood Beasts, players will have to utilize their surroundings to the fullest to come up with bigger and more impressive combos. The game's trailer shows Mr. Wolf pulling off some truly bizarre kills, using fish, giant feet, and more. As players dispatch each of the Blood Beasts, their ghosts appear by Mr. Wolf's campfire, where players can discover more about the gang's various back stories. Players that would prefer to simply focus on the fast-paced gameplay can opt to ignore these segments, however.

MARK YOUR CALENDAR!

🗓️FEBRUARY 28🗓️

🎮Switch, PS4, PC🎮 🐺 Choreograph spectacular, ultra-violent combos by making use of everything around you:

🪓 🥕 🚪 🏹 ⚔️ 🐟 🥬 🧊 🎿 🎳 🛶 🔫 💣 ⚙️ ⛓️ 🛡️ pic.twitter.com/OlbqkcqZhl — 🥕Bloodroots🥕 (@papercultgames) February 10, 2020

Regardless of how players choose to tailor their experience, for action game aficionados, Bloodroots looks promising! At the very least, it will be interesting to see if the game can live-up to the media that inspired it.

Bloodroots will retail for $19.99. Are you interested in checking out the title? What do you think of the game's Samurai Jack inspiration? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!