Halo Infinite Video Teases the Game's Guns

Halo Infinite is supposedly releasing this year on Xbox Series X, Xbox One, and PC. In other words, right now Microsoft is still positioning the latest installment in the Halo series as a cross-generation Xbox Series X launch game. This means that in less than a year, we'll have a new Halo game. Despite this, Xbox and developer 343 Industries have hardly said anything about the title. In fact, we've only seen two trailers of the game, neither of which have shown off a single drop of gameplay.

That said, while Microsoft is waiting to kick off the game's big marketing push, 343 Industries has been teasing the game here and there, especially on its company Instagram page. This week, the page posted a new video featuring the game's Principal Software Engineering Lead firing small firearms in order for the audio team to capture the sounds and use them in the game. In other words, you can expect to hear some of the following sounds in the upcoming Halo game, though they may sound completely different once they go through production. ⁣

Now, this may seem like overkill, but this is actually pretty common audio work, especially for AAA development. That said, this does demonstrate just how much goes into making a game. Most people will never stop to think about the sounds the game's guns make, yet a lot of time, effort, and resources went into making them sound authentic.

Halo Infinite is in development for Xbox One, Xbox Series, and PC. Barring any delay, it will release worldwide sometime this holiday season.

