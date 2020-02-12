Wil Wheaton to Host GameMaster, an Esports Reality Competition Series

Wil Wheaton (Star Trek: The Next Generation, Big Bang Theory) is seemingly about to get into esports in a truly big way. An esports reality competition series called GameMaster has been announced, and Wheaton is set to host. Basically, a bunch of folks are going to live together and compete against each other for $100,000.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, GameMaster will more specifically see 12 aspiring esports athletes living together and competing against each other for a $100,000 grand prize. One of the contestants will be sent home each week, with the final being a one-on-one match between the two remaining competitors. What games they might play, exactly, have not been revealed, but it's been announced that there will be several different games featured throughout.

The nine-episode season of GameMaster is set to release this spring on a streaming service that has not yet been announced. (It's unclear if a deal has already been struck or if the producers, Peach Maria Productions, are still shopping it around.) John Colp is the show's creator and executive producer, and Laurie Lockliear is also an executive producer while Michael Sokolon serves as head writer. The three of them, alongside Wheaton, will appear on a GameMaster panel at this year's SXSW on March 21st.

"GameMaster takes the love of gaming and elevates it to a whole new level through the first immersive, multi-platform, head-to-head competition for both casual and diehard gaming fans," Colp said as part of the announcement. "Our players won’t play the same game from noon to night. They will play different games throughout and, at the end, the person who has the best cumulative score will be crowned the champion."

GameMaster is set for a Spring 2020 release, but it's unclear exactly where or when it will stream.