Pokemon Announces New Eevee Funko Collection

The Pokemon Company International today announced a new line of collectible figures, in collaboration with Funko, based on the ever-popular Pokemon Eevee called An Afternoon with Eevee & Friends. This follows on the popular A Day with Pikachu figure collection from last year, and will feature Eevee and its various evolutions. New figures in the collection will release through October 2020, with the first set to launch next week.

More specifically, the first figure in the collection -- featuring a pair of Eevee in a flowery field -- will launch on February 18th between 9 and 9:30am PT via the Pokemon Center. If the A Day with Pikachu collection is any benchmark, each figure will likely cost $14.99, and will sell out rather quickly while also sometimes appearing at retailers like GameStop seemingly at random.

You can check out the first figure in the An Afternoon with Eevee & Friends collection, in all its glory, below:

(Photo: The Pokemon Company International)

You’re invited to An Afternoon with Eevee & Friends, US Trainers—brought to you by @OriginalFunko! Be there when Eevee arrives: 🗓️ February 18

⏰ 9–9:30 a.m. PT

📍 #PokemonCenter Head to @OriginalFunko for a closer look, and get more details here: https://t.co/07cxFBBGyF pic.twitter.com/2E7X72gBZY — Pokémon (@Pokemon) February 13, 2020

Also, if you were wondering, "is the logo for this collection as adorable as the A Day with Pikachu line," fear not, it absolutely is:

(Photo: The Pokemon Company International)

Here's the full lineup for the Afternoon with Eevee & Friends line of collectible figures, according to the Pokemon Company International:

February: Eevee

March: Vaporeon

April: Sylveon

May: Glaceon

June: Flareon

July: Espeon

August: Jolteon

September: Leafeon

October: Umbreon

What do you think of the new collection? Are you excited for more Eevee figures? Let us know in the comments, or hit me up directly on Twitter at @rollinbishop to talk all things gaming!

As previously mentioned, An Afternoon with Eevee & Friends is set to begin next with with the launch of its first figure. While the lineup for following releases is known, it's unclear exactly what they might look like at this time. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the Pokemon franchise right here.