Dying Light 2 Developer Details Sequel's Spider-Man-Like Gameplay

Dying Light is one of the most underrated games of the generation that sticks out in a sea of zombie and open-world games thanks, mostly, to its incredible parkour system. Of course, this traversal system is back for the sequel, which looks bigger and better in every measurable way. That said, not only is it back, it's been refined and improved upon considerably.

One of the big improvements made to the system involves the sequel's grappling hook, which will be more physics-based and realistic in the sequel, which should create for more tension as you use the risky traversal tool. According to Bartosz Kulon, this system plays more like Spider-Man now.

“It’s more physics-based. Like a Tarzan or Spider-Man thing," said Kulon while speaking to VG 24/7. "It won’t be abused because you have to have something above you to swing from.” Another key improvement is ledge detection which is “more precise.” “It was our first attempt, and I made a lot of mistakes doing that. In Dying Light 2 it’s way better optimized, more precise, and actually a bit more complicated, but it helps us in different ways we couldn’t achieve in the first game.”

The game designer further added that he spent a staggering 6,000 hours in the first game, which makes him privy to a lot of insight and expertise that others can't possibly develop. And according to Kulon, the bounciness of the character wasn't realistic, and the team is aiming to change this.

Dying Light 2 is in development for PS4, Xbox One, PC, and next-gen consoles. At the moment of publishing, a precise release date has not been provided for the highly-anticipated sequel. For those that don't know: the game is set 15 years after humanity lost to the virus, and the last great human settlement in this unforgiving and infected world has been plunged into a modern dark age. During the day, bandits roam the streets, survivors scavenge for resources, and factions clash for power. Meanwhile, at night, the infected come alive from their dark hideouts to prey on anything unfortunate enough to cross their path.

"You are Aiden Caldwell, an infected survivor," adds an official story synopsis. "Your exceptional agility and brutal combat skills make you a powerful ally and a valuable commodity in this dangerous world. You can achieve things no one else can. Enter places no one else dares. With your unique abilities you have the power to be an agent of change within this decaying metropolis. The fate of the city is in your hands."