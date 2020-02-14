The Witcher Reportedly Casts New Witchers for Season 2

According to a new report, The Witcher Netflix series is adding two new witchers to the show for Season 2, Lambert and Coen. The former will supposedly be played by Paul Bullion, while the latter will be portrayed by Yasen Atour. The report comes way of The Witcher experts over at Redanian Intelligence, who have proven to be a reliable source in the past, especially when it comes to unofficial castings. The report doesn't divulge too many more specifics, but does note the pair of witchers will be joining Henry Cavill's Geralt of Rivia in approximately three different episodes, or in other words, roughly half the season.

Paul Bullion is perhaps best known for his roles as Billy Kitchen in Peaky Blinders, Nicolae in Dracula Untold, and Berwyn Cain in The Bastard Executioner. Meanwhile, Atour's most notable roles include Mutton in Robin Hood, Jacob in Ben-Hur, and the Control Lab Tech in Mission: Impossible - Rogue Nation.

As for the characters, Lambert is probably the better known of the witchers thanks to the CD Projekt Red video game series. Lambert, who is known to be rude in conversation, notably helped train Ciri in the art of combat and is one of the last witchers to be trained within the walls of Kaer Morhen. It's unclear how close Geralt and Lambert are, but they have crossed paths quite a bit thanks to their mutual talents of slaying monsters.

(Photo: CD Projekt Red)

Meanwhile, Coen is a witcher from Poviss who trained Ciri in sword combat. Even for a witcher, he's bit of an outcast thanks to the scars he has retained from early childhood diseases, such as chicken pox. It's unclear how he contracted these illnesses, as witchers are supposed to be immune to them. The leading theories are he got the illnesses very early in life or began the training and trials of becoming a witcher later than most.

The Witcher Season 2 is expected to drop sometime in 2021. For more news, media, rumors, and leaks on the show, be sure to take a second and peruse all of our past and recent coverage of the TV adaptation by clicking right here.