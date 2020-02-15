Batman Miniatures Game Reveals Back To Gotham Edition

Knight Models has launched the 3rd edition of their hit Batman Miniatures Game, and fans who want to give it a try can get everything they need in one handy box. The Batman Miniatures Game Back to Gotham set features updated mechanics and all the miniatures you'll need to create your own crimefighting caper on the tabletop, complete with Batman, the Joker, and a full Clown Prince of Crime themed carnival to fight it out in.

The Back to Gotham set will feature some gorgeous miniatures, including Batman, the Bat-Signal, Harvey Bullock, Joker, Harley Quinn, Deadshot, a whole crew of thugs, and a host of scenery, as well as a rulebook and a host of accessories.

You can find an up-close look at the whole set in the image below, and you can check it out on the site here.

(Photo: Knight Models)

The set retails for $170, but you quite a bit with the set. That said, you will need to paint and assemble the miniatures once you get the set, though the effort will be more than worth it.

You can find the official description and the set's contents below.

(Photo: Knight Models)

"The third edition of Batman miniature game will expose gameplay never seen before. Its dynamics will be faster, more lethal and easier to learn. In addition, its incredible scenery and its renewed iconic figures of your favorite DC characters will give you a unique immersion in a tremendously dynamic and addictive game."

Contents:

16 high quality plastic miniatures

Punchboard markers and scenery

1 rulebook

1 quick start guide

1 assembly instructions

130 cards

6 dice

The Batman Miniatures Game can also utilize the other heroes that Knight Models produces, including heroes like Batwoman, Batgirl, the Justice League Dark, the Justice League, and more, and can also grow to include a host of villains and other sets, including the Suicide Squad.

