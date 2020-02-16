Digimon Survive Reveals New Character and Gameplay Details

Since the game's announcement in 2018, Digimon fans have been eager for more information regarding Bandai Namco's upcoming title, Digimon Survive. Set for release later this year, the game seems to feature a bit of a darker take on the franchise. In the game, a group of high school students in a historical studies camp find themselves transported to another world. As they attempt to find their way back, players must make a number of decisions, which will apparently have a major impact on the game's narrative. Decisions in the game can result in multiple endings, and not every character will make it out alive, apparently. The publisher has now revealed new information about a pair of characters that will appear in the game: Shuuji Kayama and Lopmon.

Shuuji is a high school freshman with a knack for taking on leadership roles. However, his desire to be a leader has less to do with his natural abilities and more to do with impressing his strict father. As a result, Shuuji took on the role of an assistant at the camp in order to impress his family, but he immediately finds himself struggling in the new situation the group finds themselves in. While Shuuji is generally a good person, he ends up blaming others for their predicament, as he begins to place pressure on himself.

Lopmon, meanwhile, is a youthful Digimon, with an innocent personality. Unfortunately, Lopmon is one of those Shuuji lashes out against, mistaking the creature's innocence for laziness. As a result, Shuuji rejects Lopmon, leaving the Digimon feeling lonely. Time will tell whether or not the two characters are able to work together in order to escape their situation!

Bandai Namco also pulled back the curtain on a new feature for the game: a smart phone like device. The group finds themselves in awe over their new surroundings. Like any other teens in a similar situation would, the characters pull out their smart phones to take pictures and videos. However, the phones in the game serve an additional purpose, as they allow the group to see things that would not be normally visible. It seems that the devices will be used to solve puzzles throughout the game.

Digimon Survive will release for PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, Xbox One, and PC.

