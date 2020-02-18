Sonic the Hedgehog Director Thanks Fans for Record-Breaking Opening Weekend

Now that the dust has settled, there is no mistaking it: Sonic the Hedgehog had a tremendous, record-breaking opening weekend. At least, as far as video game adaptations go. The $58 million opening weekend (three-day domestic) puts it over Detective Pikachu's $54 million, making it the best opening weekend for a video game adaptation yet. And, as you might imagine, director Jeff Fowler is thrilled.

"There’s one word in my head this morning and it’s GRATITUDE," Fowler shared on social media this morning. "THANK YOU to all the amazing people that helped make the [Sonic the Hedgehog movie] and most importantly thank you to the FANS for sticking with us and delivering an extraordinary RECORD-BREAKING weekend."

You can check out his statement, photos of the cast included, below:

There’s one word in my head this morning and it’s GRATITUDE. THANK YOU to all the amazing people that helped make the #SonicMovie and most importantly thank you to the FANS for sticking with us and delivering an extraordinary RECORD-BREAKING weekend. Much 💙💙💙 to all of you!!! pic.twitter.com/ZrggANo593 — Jeff Fowler (@fowltown) February 18, 2020

Here's how Paramount Pictures describes the film:

"Based on the global blockbuster videogame franchise from Sega, SONIC THE HEDGEHOG tells the story of the world’s speediest hedgehog as he embraces his new home on Earth. In this live-action adventure comedy, Sonic and his new best friend Tom (James Marsden) team up to defend the planet from the evil genius Dr. Robotnik (Jim Carrey) and his plans for world domination. The family-friendly film also stars Tika Sumpter and Ben Schwartz as the voice of Sonic."

Sonic the Hedgehog is now in theaters. The film stars Ben Schwartz as the voice of the eponymous hedgehog, James Marsden as Tom Wachowski, a police officer that befriends Sonic, and Jim Carrey as Dr. Robotnik, the franchise's classic villain and scientist. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the film right here.

