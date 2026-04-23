I Love Mass Effect, but I Don’t Want Another Commander Shepard Game

Commander Shepard is the player character of the original Mass Effect trilogy, but it looks like they won’t be the lead of the sequel trilogy. Purposefully designed with broad characteristics that could be expanded upon and played up by different approaches to the narrative, Shepard was something of a blank canvas by design. So much of Mass Effect‘s appeal came from the feeling of controlling the story yourself, with your version of the Commander becoming the galactic hero needed to beat back the Reapers. Each playthrough can feel different; no two players will have the same exact version of the character.

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That was a terrific way to draw players into the massive scope of the Mass Effect trilogy, giving way to plenty of debates over shipping, alternative paths to victory, and ultimately the conclusion of the narrative. That finale ends with Shepard sacrificing themself to save everyone they can, which felt like a fitting farewell to the character that players had spent dozens of hours across three games developing into their own unique hero. As such, it makes sense why a sequel like Mass Effect: Andromeda would want to shift gears and introduce a new character along with an entirely new setting and time period. While Mass Effect 5 is seemingly returning to the world of the original trilogy, it seems that Shepard won’t be the main character. This is probably for the best, as it allows the game to avoid a number of potential problems while also laying the groundwork for a bigger future for the series.

Mass Effect Works Around Shepard, Not Because Of Them

The appeal of a narrative-heavy experience like Mass Effect has always been that immersive element, where Shepard is reimagined by each player as their own personal avatar in the sci-fi space. However, crafting a story mode around that can be surprisingly tricky. The original trilogy (and likely the long-awaited follow-up) benefited from having a main character who could grow with the player and evolve alongside their own approach to the narrative. However, there’s little chance Mass Effect 5 would be able to simply reintroduce Shepard as a cipher.

The previous trilogy events shaped the character in fundamental ways, with each version feeling different at the end than the others. It’d be hard to justify the character becoming a blank slate again for audiences to take them on a new adventure. What makes Mass Effect so engrossing as a franchise is all the different corners and cultures within it. Shepard’s experience and fame would eliminate any sense of wonder that comes from naturally exploring these locations, and his reputation in-universe would shade any interactions he had with characters instead of giving players a chance to actually build a new hero.

Bringing Shepard back would undercut all the growth of the original run of the trilogy — and the sacrifice they’re willing to make in Mass Effect 3. The “Destroy,” “Control,” and “Synthesis” endings all see Shepard give up their life to save their galaxy. Even if the tag for “Destroy” set up Shepard’s survival, all three options are undercut if Shepard simply returns. Instead, a more exciting prospect would be seeing a world after Shepard’s sacrifice, where his allies and enemies alike are forced to pick up the pieces after their massive battles. Undoing that ending would undercut the weight of that final battle in some key ways. Shepard’s final choice, whatever it may be, is meant as a final statement by the developers on the character, and it should remain that way.

Why I Want A New Hero For Mass Effect

One of the things that has me excited for Mass Effect 5 is the potential opportunity to explore the setting with a fresh set of eyes. Playing a new character who grows up in the shadow of Shepard’s actions will be a fascinating way for the game to examine the legacies our heroes leave behind and how people shape them. Not bringing back Shepard will allow the original trilogy to stand alone as a separate project from the sequel, even as it helps inform the direction of the franchise. It’ll give players the chance to make a new character, removed from their approach to Shepard, helping the new game feel different from the prior trilogy. It’ll be a chance to revisit old favorites from a new perspective, without needing players to reacquaint themselves with the intricacies of their previous dynamics with the squad members from the Normandy.

It’ll make Mass Effect 5 a fitting jumping-on point for new players while hopefully reflecting enough of the broader impact of the original trilogy to keep seasoned players connected with their older adventure. Ideally, this new lead character for Mass Effect 5 can help push the series in a bold new direction rather than double down on what worked in the past. I loved my version of Commander Shepard. He was shaped by his missions and dedicated to his allies, a fairly noble hero who wasn’t above pulling some dirty tricks on his enemies if it meant protecting lives.

Even his death felt earned, accepting control of the Reapers at the control of his own life, another sacrifice for his friends that felt like a realization of the way I’d played him all along. He was my version of the character, and while his legacy may be reflected by the general vibes of the franchise’s future, I don’t think any game bringing the character back with broad strokes would be able to fully integrate the character. I imagine I’m not alone in having that kind of connection to the character. While I love the idea of Shepard’s legacy being a present element of Mass Effect 5, I want it hanging over a new character’s head instead of simply bringing back the hero.