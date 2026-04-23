New Pokemon Champions Update Released for Switch and Switch 2, Here Are the Patch Notes

A new update for Pokemon Champions has today been released across Nintendo Switch and Nintendo Switch 2. Since its arrival earlier in April, Champions has been met with a bit of a mixed response from Pokemon fans. While the core gameplay has generally been seen as a positive, Pokemon Champions also has a number of features missing that players expected to see in the game. And while these shortcomings haven’t been rectified with the latest update for Champions, other minor issues have now been resolved.
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Available to download now, update version 1.0.3 for Pokemon Champions isn’t a very extensive one. The main purpose of this update has been to rectify a handful of errors that were made with the game upon its release. Some of these oversights include the wrong description on Leech Seed, incorrect genders being assigned to Pokemon in specific instances, and other abilities and items not working as intended.
Although this current Pokemon Champions update isn’t a massive one, much larger patches for the game are surely on the horizon. Later this year, Champions is poised to release on mobile platforms as well, which will expand the game’s reach further. As The Pokemon Company and Nintendo continue to push toward this launch, some more substantial overhauls will surely be made to ensure that the game’s release on these platforms goes smoothly.
Until that time, if you’d like to check out the full patch notes for this new Pokemon Champions update today, you can find them attached below.
Pokemon Champions Update 1.0.3 Patch Notes
- The explanation for Leech Seed is incorrect.
- The gender listed for certain Pokémon in the tutorial is listed incorrectly.
- The player is unable to select a move when they move the cursor over Mega Evolution while viewing move details and then press the B Button.
- The Unnerve ability doesn’t work on Pokémon with certain abilities, and they are able to eat Berries.
- The changes in speed caused by held items are not reflected in the order in which abilities activate.
- Certain other issues related to networking and visual appearance during battles.