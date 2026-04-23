New Pokemon Champions Update Released for Switch and Switch 2, Here Are the Patch Notes

A new update for Pokemon Champions has today been released across Nintendo Switch and Nintendo Switch 2. Since its arrival earlier in April, Champions has been met with a bit of a mixed response from Pokemon fans. While the core gameplay has generally been seen as a positive, Pokemon Champions also has a number of features missing that players expected to see in the game. And while these shortcomings haven’t been rectified with the latest update for Champions, other minor issues have now been resolved.

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Available to download now, update version 1.0.3 for Pokemon Champions isn’t a very extensive one. The main purpose of this update has been to rectify a handful of errors that were made with the game upon its release. Some of these oversights include the wrong description on Leech Seed, incorrect genders being assigned to Pokemon in specific instances, and other abilities and items not working as intended.

Although this current Pokemon Champions update isn’t a massive one, much larger patches for the game are surely on the horizon. Later this year, Champions is poised to release on mobile platforms as well, which will expand the game’s reach further. As The Pokemon Company and Nintendo continue to push toward this launch, some more substantial overhauls will surely be made to ensure that the game’s release on these platforms goes smoothly.

Until that time, if you’d like to check out the full patch notes for this new Pokemon Champions update today, you can find them attached below.