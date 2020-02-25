Apex Legends Players Criticize Fortnite for "Stealing" This Season 2 Feature

Fortnite’s second season of Chapter 2 is underway with new mechanics and features introduced, but one of those features looks pretty familiar to Apex Legends players. The latest season of Epic Games’ battle royale game added vaults to different parts of the map which are filled with all kinds of valuable loot. They require a special key to open though, and you can only get that key by first defeating unique NPC enemies which were also added in Season 2.

Spread out throughout Forntnite’s updated map are five different vaults which require the unique key to open. To get that key, players have to find a boss-like enemy and defeat them to pick up the key required to enter them.

If the vaults sound familiar, it might be because you recall opening one or two of them in Apex Legends. Respawn Entertainment added vaults to the game last year which are also rooms of high-value loot locked behind a vault key. These vault keys in Apex Legends trade hands often as players are defeated and their vanquishers pick up their loot.

Since Season 2 began and that feature was spotted, players were quick to reignite the Fortnite vs. Apex Legends debate and point out what they considered to be another theft on Fortnite’s part. They cited other similar features like the respawn system and the ping wheel. Others pointed out that the vault idea made sense with Season 2’s theme and that games borrow from each other all the time.

Which side of the debate do you fall on? You can see some of the arguments from either side below.