Pokemon Sword and Shield Players Aren't Happy They Can't Catch Mewtwo

Pokemon Sword and Shield fans aren't thrilled about Mewtwo not being catchable in the game. Last week, the Pokemon Company added the Legendary Pokemon Mewtwo to Max Raid Battles to celebrate Pokemon Day. Mewtwo is the hardest Dynamax Pokemon to defeat yet, with Level 100 stats, the health of a 5-Star Pokemon, six moves designed to counter many of the Pokemon it's usually weak against, and extra shields. Because it's so hard to tough to defeat, some Pokemon Sword and Shield players expected to at least have an opportunity to catch Mewtwo, but Pokemon Sword and Shield made the Pokemon unavailable to catch.

While players get plenty of rewards for beating Mewtwo, a lot of fans aren't happy that they can't grab Mewtwo. While the decision makes sense on some level - Mewtwo will be available in the Crown Tundra DLC available later this year, and Mewtwo isn't a permanent addition to Max Raid Battles - a lot of fans are still questioning what's the point of battling Mewtwo if they can't catch this powerful Pokemon.