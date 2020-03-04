Capcom Hosting a Mega Sale on Mega Man Games

There are few video game characters as iconic as Mega Man. Capcom's blue bomber has been delighting audiences since 1987, appearing across an impressive number of games and spin-offs. With so many games to choose from, it might be intimidating for newcomers to give the series a try, but Capcom has at least made things cheaper with a new sale on the Nintendo eShop. The majority of the games are available for Nintendo Switch, though there is one 3DS option, as well. The majority of the games are compilations, so this is a pretty great bang for the buck! The following titles are included in the sale:

Mega Man 11 – $14.99 (from $29.99)

Mega Man Legacy Collection (Switch) – $9.99 (from $14.99)

Mega Man Legacy Collection (3DS) - $5.99 (from $14.99)

Mega Man Legacy Collection 2 – $9.99 (from $19.99)

Mega Man X Legacy Collection – $9.99 (from $19.99)

Mega Man X Legacy Collection 2 – $9.99 (from $19.99)

It's a pretty impressive line-up of games on sale! The games cover every entry in the mainline Mega Man series, and the Mega Man X series, as well. The sale also includes every Mega Man game available on Nintendo Switch, with the lone exception being Mega Man Zero/ZX Legacy Collection, which was just released last month. Capcom has discounted all these games in the past, but these are still some great prices for the series.

For series newcomers, Mega Man Legacy Collection and Mega Man X Legacy Collection would probably make the best starting points. Legacy Collection gives players a chance to see the earliest roots of the series, and offers Mega Man 2, one of the most critically-acclaimed games in the franchise. The first Mega Man X game is equally loved, and that can be found on the first Mega Man X Legacy Collection. Of course, gamers looking for something a little more recent might want to go with Mega Man 11. It still boasts the same elements that made the series a hit in the first place, but with some modern-day updates, for good measure.

The sale will last until March 9th.

Do you plan on picking up any of the discounted Mega Man games? What's your favorite game in the series? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!

