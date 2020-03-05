The Last of Us HBO Series: Craig Mazin Promises Not to Change Ellie

Today, HBO and PlayStation Productions announced a new TV series for The Last of Us, which will replace the previously announced movie in the works under Sam Raimi. Unfortunately, details on the TV adaptation are currently very scarce. For example, while we know the show -- at least at first -- will tell the events of the first game, we don't know who will play the show's two main characters: Ellie and Joel. When this information will be divulged, who knows, but writer and producer of the series, Craig Mazin, who is also in charge of the upcoming Borderlands movie, has promised the show will stay true to the two beloved video game characters.

Interacting with a fan asking him to maintain the series' representation by not changing Ellie's sexual preference, the producer and writer said "you have my word," confirming the adaptation will be a faithful one. Of course, this isn't very surprising given that its creator, Neil Druckmann, is part of the show's hierarchy. That said, it's never a bad thing to get confirmation.

Unfortunately, Mazin doesn't divulge any more details than this, but it sounds like if you're familiar with Ellie as a pre-existing character, you already know everything you need to know about her in the TV series.

You have my word. — Craig Mazin (@clmazin) March 5, 2020

At the moment of publishing, there's been no word on when the TV series will debut, but HBO does note it's "coming soon," suggesting we could see it sometime in 2021, which is when the second season of Netflix's The Witcher is set to drop.

