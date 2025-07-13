Every Grand Theft Auto Celebrity Voice Actor in History

The Grand Theft Auto series has become one of the biggest events in video games. Every time a new game drops, fans flock to it in record numbers, not wanting to miss a new entry in the innovative series. The developers at Rockstar Games have smartly used their industry clout to sign big-name celebrities as voice actors to increase each game’s time in the spotlight. While the use of celebrity voice actors has slowly been creeping down over the last few entries, GTA’s use of celebrity voice actors is among the most notable in the video game landscape. Here is every celebrity who has lent their voice to a GTA game.

Videos by ComicBook.com

GTA 3 Celebrity Voice Actors

The move to an open world meant taking the series to the next level. With a story so focused on paying homage to classic mafia films, it’s no surprise that several big-name actors from movies like Goodfellas made the cut in GTA 3.

Frank Vincent – Salvatore Leone

Best known for his roles in Goodfellas and The Sopranos, Frank Vincent is a long-time character actor who joined the GTA 3 cast as the Leone Crime Family Don. He also lent his voice to GTA: San Andreas and Liberty City Stories.

Joe Pantoliano – Luigi Goterelli

Joey Pants is widely known as Cipher in The Matrix, but he also made memorable appearances in The Sopranos, Memento, and Bad Boys. In GTA 3, he plays an associate in the Leone Family.

Michael Madsen – Toni Cipriani

Madsen’s most notable roles include Reservoir Dogs, Kill Bill, and Sin City. In GTA 3, he played Toni Cipriani, another member of the Leone Crime Family. He was replaced by Danny Mastrogiorgio in Liberty City Stories.

Michael Rapaport – Joey Leone

The longtime comedian has also appeared in everything from The 6th Day to Deep Blue Sea to the Fallout TV series. His role in GTA 3 and Liberty City Stories saw him play Joey Leone, one of Salvatore’s sons and a mechanic.

Debi Mazar – Maria

Mazar’s most notable role is Empire Records, where she played Jane. For GTA 3, she took on the role of Maria Latore. Mazar voiced the character again in GTA: San Andreas, but Fiona Gallagher took over for Liberty City Stories.

Kyle MacLachlan – Donald Love

MacLachlan is best known for his role as the lead in Twin Peaks. That said, he’s had consistent work over the years, including a role in Fallout alongside Rapaport. He voiced Donald Love in GTA 3. He did not return for GTA: Vice City or Liberty City Stories, with Cam Neely and Will Janowitz taking over, respectively.

Robert Loggia – Ray Machowski

Loggia’s credits include Big, Independence Day, and Scarface. He voiced Ray Machowski in GTA 3, a corrupt cop who was working with the Yakuza. Peter Appel took over the role in Liberty City Stories.

GTA: Vice City Celebrity Voice Actors

After the incredible success of GTA 3, it’s not surprising that Rockstar decided to bring on even more veteran Hollywood talent for Vice City. It’s also the first time the series had a voice protagonist, and the developers made sure to bring in an all-time great for the role.

Ray Liotta – Tommy Vercetti

Like many of the GTA 3 voice actors, Ray Liotta was involved in Goodfellas. He’s also been in movies like Field of Dreams, Narc, and Muppets Most Wanted. As the protagonist of Vice City, Liotta appears in nearly every scene, making him the most important character in the game.

William Fichtner – Ken Rosenberg

Fitchner is also an accomplished actor, appearing in films like Heat, Black Hawk Down, and Crash, for which he won a Screen Actors Guild award. In the GTA universe, he voices Ken Rosenberg, an attorney of questionable ethics who appears in Vice City and San Andreas.

Tom Sizemore – Sonny Forelli

Interestingly, Sizemore has appeared in several movies alongside Fitchner, as he also had roles in Heat and Black Hawk Down. His biggest role was likely Saving Private Ryan, where he played Sergeant Horvath. He played Sonny Farelli in Vice City, the game’s main antagonist.

Dennis Hopper – Steve Scott

This was not the first time Hopper was involved in a video game project. While the legendary actor is best known for Easy Rider, he appeared in the 1993 Super Mario Bros. movie, playing King Koopa. He plays Steve Scott in Vice City, a pornographic film director who becomes heavily involved in Tommy Vercetti’s life of crime.

Burt Reynolds – Avery Carrington

Reynolds is another legendary actor who has appeared in films like Smokey and the Bandit, The Longest Yard, and The Dukes of Hazzard. In Vice City, he voices Avery Carrington, a real estate mogul.

Luis Guzmán – Ricardo Diaz

Guzmán is another veteran actor in crime dramas, given his appearance in Carlito’s Way. He’s since gone on to be a prolific comedic actor. He voices Ricardo Diaz in Vice City and Vice City Stories, one of the lesser antagonists in Vercetti’s story.

Danny Trejo – Umberto Robina

Trejo has spent much of his career as a character actor in films like Spy Kids and Desperado; however, he got his first leading roles in Machete and Machete Kills. He plays Umberto Robina in Vice City and Vice City Stories, the leader of the Cubans gang.

Gary Busey – Phil Cassidy

Busey is yet another veteran actor who’s probably best known for appearances in The Buddy Holly Story, Lethal Weapon, and Point Break. He voices gun dealer Phil Harvey in Vice City and Vice City Stories. Hunter Platin voiced the character in GTA 3.

Fairuza Balk – Mercedes Cortez

You might recognize Balk from her roles in The Craft, The Waterboy, and American History X. She plays Mercedes Cortez in Vice City, the promiscuous daughter of Juan Cortez.

Jenna Jameson – Candy Suxx

Jameson is a former pornographic actress, so her voicing Candy Suxx, who shares her real-world profession, makes a ton of sense. Suxx has gone on to appear in GTA V, though Jameson did not return to voice her.

Philip Michael Thomas – Lance Vance

Thomas is best known for his starring role as Ricardo Tubbs in Miami Vice. While Lance Vance isn’t an exact copy of Tubbs, Vice City and Vice City Stories borrow heavily from the popular ’80s show.

Robert Davi – Colonel Juan Cortez

Davi has appeared in Die Hard, The Goonies, and The Expendables 3, showing off his longevity in the acting scene. He plays Colonel Juan Cortez in Vice City, the father of Mercedes and a key partner for Vercetti.

Lee Majors – Mitch Baker

Majors made his name as a TV actor, appearing in shows like The Six Million Dollar Man, Weeds, and Grey’s Anatomy. In Vice City, he plays Mitch Baker, a Vietnam veteran who runs a biker gang out of The Greasy Chopper.

Danny Dyer – Kent Paul

Fans from the UK will know Dyer from his time on the TV show EastEnders. He plays Kent Paul in Vice City and San Andreas. The former manager of Love Fist is an important ally for Vercetti and Carl Johnson.

Phil Collins – Himself (GTA: Vice City Stories)

The legendary musician doesn’t appear in Vice City proper, but did pop up as himself in Vice City Stories.

Timothy Spall – Barry Mickelthwaite (GTA: Vice City Stories)

Spall is best known for playing Peter Pettigrew in the Harry Potter series. In Vice City Stories, he plays Phil Collins’ manager.

GTA: San Andreas Celebrity Voice Actors

San Andreas might represent Rockstar at the height of its powers in terms of bringing in Hollywood actors to voice key roles. With the game heavily focused on hip hop culture in the 1990s, it’s no surprise that several rappers were brought in for this one.

Samuel L. Jackson – Officer Frank Tenpenny

Jackson might be the most high-profile actor to appear in the Grand Theft Auto series thus far. He’s a prolific actor with roles in Goodfellas, Pulp Fiction, and the Star Wars prequel series. In San Andreas, he plays corrupt cop and antagonist Frank Tenpenny.

Chris Penn – Eddie Pulaski

Sean Penn’s brother Chris has appeared in Reservoir Dogs, All the Right Moves, and Beethoven’s 2nd. He plays Eddie Pulaski, Tenpenny’s partner on the police force.

Faizon Love – Sweet Johnson

Love’s best known for his appearances in Elf, The Replacements, and Don’t Be a Menace to South Central While Drinking Your Juice in the Hood. He plays Sweet Johnson in San Andreas, the older brother of the protagonist CJ.

Yolanda “Yo-Yo” Whittaker – Kendl Johnson

Whittaker spent her early career working with Ice Cube and has film credits in movies like Sister Act 2: Back in the Habit, Boyz in the Hood, and Menace II Society. She played Kendl Johnson, the sister of Sweet and CJ.

Ice-T – Madd Dogg

Ice-T started his career as a rapper, but has become known by many for his longtime role in Law and Order: SVU. He voices Madd Dogg in San Andreas, a rapper who signs CJ as his agent.

The Game – B Dup

The Game is another prominent rapper who has some acting chops with appearances in Waist Deep and Street Kings. In San Andreas, he voices B Dup, a minor character who eventually starts to work with Big Smoke.

MC Eiht – Ryder

MC Eiht is best known for his music career, but he also appeared in Menace II Society and Thicker Than Water. He voices Ryder in San Andreas, a member of the Grove Street Families who ultimately turns on CJ to become a minor villain.

Clifton Powell – Big Smoke

Powell is a veteran television actor, with credits in shows like Bones, The Boondocks, and NYPD Blue. He voices Big Smoke, one of the major antagonists in San Andreas.

Cesar – Clifton Collins Jr.

Collins Jr. is another TV actor with credits on shows like ER, The Shield, and The Blacklist. In San Andreas, he plays Cesar, a close friend of CJ, after they meet at a lowrider competition.

Wil Wheaton – Richard Burns

Wheaton first came to fame as Wesley Crusher in Star Trek: The Next Generation and has gone on to become a popular guest star in The Big Bang Theory. He’s been involved in several GTA games over the years, first appearing as Richard Burns in San Andreas. He played the radio personality again in Liberty City Stories and voiced an alien in GTA V.

Peter Fonda – The Truth

Fonda joined his fellow Easy Rider star in the GTA universe when he voiced The Truth, an old hippie in Flint County who befriends CJ when he’s in the Badlands.

David Cross – Zero

Most will know Cross from his memorable role as Tobias Funke in Arrested Development; however, he’s also appeared in Scary Movie 2 and the Kung Fu Panda series. He plays Zero in San Andreas, who gives CJ one of the most annoying quest chains in video games with his RC cards. He came back to voice a radio producer in GTA Online.

Charlie Murphy – Jizzy B

Eddie Murphy’s brother is best known for his appearance on Chappelle’s Show, but he’s a veteran TV actor. He voiced Jizzy B in San Andreas, a relatively minor antagonist for CJ.

James Woods – Mike Toreno

Woods has a long acting career, with credits in everything from Casino and Once Upon A Time in America to Scary Movie 2. In San Andreas, he played Mike Toreno, an undercover government agent who works with CJ.

Radio DJs – Andy Dick, Chuck D, Axl Rose

Rockstar brought in several notable names for San Andreas’ radio stations. That includes actor Andy Dick, Public Enemy MC Chuck D, and Guns N’ Roses lead singer Axl Rose.

GTA IV Celebrity Voice Actors

As Rockstar moved to the HD Universe, the team started to cast fewer celebrities, preferring to work with unknown names while creating a more original storyline. That said, Rockstar still brought in several notable names for GTA IV‘s radio programs and a few smaller cameos.

Jason Sudeikis – Richard Bastion

The Ted Lasso Star plays Richard Bastion in GTA 4. He hosts The Richard Bastion Show and We Know the Truth on the in-game radio.

Omid Djalili – Yusuf Amir

Longtime stand-up comedian Djalili has also appeared in movies like The Mummy and Sex and the City 2. In GTA IV: The Ballad of Gay Tony and GTA Online, he voices Yusuf Amir, a collector of luxury cars.

Chelsea Peretti – Lori Williams-Jones

Most know Peretti from her work on Brooklyn 99. The veteran comedian plays Lori Williams-Jones, who appears on WKTT Radio in GTA IV.

Will Forte – Martin Serious

Forte made his name on Saturday Night Live, but has gone on to have a star-studded television career. He voices Martin Serious, the host of The Martin Serious Show on WKTT Radio in the GTA IV DLC The Lost and Damned.

Bill Burr – Jason Michaels

Bill Burr has become one of the hottest comedians on the circuit over the last few years, but was relatively early in his mainstream career when he appeared as Jason Michaels in GTA IV. He’s a relatively minor character who had a larger part in The Lost and Damned.

Adrian Martinez – Brian Jeremy

Martinez has had roles in TV shows like Between the Lions, How to Make It in America, and Law & Order: SVU. He plays Brian Jeremy in The Lost and Damned, one of the major antagonists of the DLC.

Michael Bower – Eugene Reaper

Bower has appeared in TV shows like Salute Your Shorts, Tales from the Crypt, and Friends. He voices Eugen Reaper in GTA IV, but that’s far from his only Rockstar connection. He also voiced a few commercials in Vice City Stories and GTA IV and provided a few voices for Red Dead Redemption. Plus, he voiced Mr. Buckingham in Bully.

Iggy Pop – Himself

The lead vocalist for The Stooges voiced a version of himself on the Liberty Rock Radio station in GTA IV.

Juliette Lewis – Herself

Lewis is another celebrity who voiced a version of themself on the GTA IV radio. She’s best known for her roles in Cape Fear and Strange Days.

Split Sides Comedians – Ricky Gervais, Katt Williams, and Frankie Boyle

GTA IV featured a comedy club where you could listen to sets from real-world comedians. Among the acts are famous celebs Ricky Gervais, Katt Williams, and Frankie Boyle.

GTA V and GTA Online Celebrity Voice Actors

Like GTA IV, GTA V and GTA Online don’t feature many big-name celebrities outside of the radio airwaves. That said, there are a few notable names who pop up throughout the game.

Cara Delevigne – Herself

Delevingne has gone on to appear in films like Paper Towns and Suicide Squad. In GTA V, she plays a version of herself for the radio station Non Stop Pop FM, which predates most of her acting credits.

Danny McBride – Duane Earl

McBride has become a massive name in television with his roles in Eastbound & Down, The Righteous Gemstones, and Vice Principals. He voices a character on Blaine County Radio in GTA V and GTA Online.

Bootsy Collins – Himself

The famous musician plays himself as the radio DJ of Space 103.2 in GTA V and GTA Online.

Lee “Scratch” Perry – Himself

Like Bootsy Collins, Scratch plays a fictionalized version of himself as the host of the Blue Ark radio station in GTA V and GTA Online.

Dr. Dre – Himself (GTA Online)

Dre is one of the biggest rappers and producers in the world, and plays himself in a few GTA Online missions.

DJ Pooh – Himself (GTA Online)

The writer of Friday joins Dre for a few appearances in GTA Online. He’s also a radio host for West Coast Classics. Pooh has also been working as a producer for the GTA series since San Andreas.