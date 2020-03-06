New Modern Warfare Battle Royale Mode Rumor Has Call of Duty Players Worried

A new Call of Duty: Modern Warfare rumor about the game's heavily rumored battle royale mode -- reportedly dubbed Warzone -- has PS4, Xbox One, and PC players worried. The report comes way of YouTube channel, The Gaming Revolution, who has proven to be a reliable source in the past. In fact, they were the first one to relay word of the battle royale mode, which allegedly supports up to 200 players. They were also behind our first-look at the mode's gameplay.

According to the YouTube channel, Warzone will not have its own progression tracks. Rather it will be tied into the ranking and battle pass systems of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare, despite allegedly being standalone and free-to-play. In other words, it will all be connected, and the mode's progression system will be exactly the same as the progression system in Modern Warfare.

Here's the kicker. Some files in the game seem to suggest there will be limitations placed on players who don't own Modern Warfare. In other words, the mode may be free, but because of this it could try to tempt you into buying the base game by giving you an inferior experience. To achieve this, it looks like there may be a level cap on progression for all players who don't own Modern Warfare. These limitations may also translate to Operators, cosmetics, and more.

In short, the YouTube channel alleges that the mode may -- and emphasis on may -- be incomplete unless you own the 2019 game. Of course, progression isn't key to a battle royale mode, so players may not mind, but some are discouraged by the rumor.

As always, all of this should be taken with a grain of salt or two. While The Gaming Revolution has proven to be reliable in the past, none of this is official, and until you hear it from Infinity Ward or Activision, it's best not to put too much stock into it.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare is available on PS4, Xbox One, and PC. At the moment of publishing, Warzone has not been confirmed, but it has been leaking like crazy. You can get caught up on all of these recent leaks by clicking on this link right here.

