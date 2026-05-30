Street Fighter 6 Has Ended Support for One of Its Biggest Modes

Season 3 of Street Fighter 6 ends with multiple updates, with the first adding the new character Ingrid, but also marking the end of one game mode’s support. The odd but powerful new character is one players have been interested in trying since her gameplay reveal, arriving alongside Sagat, Alex, and C. Viper to conclude that Character Pass. As the final DLC character in this Season of SF6, Ingrid has a bigger impact on the rest of the game than most players were expecting.

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May 27, 2026, marked the release of Ingrid alongside an important patch for Street Fighter 6, which fixed some bugs related to various modes. However, another update is planned for the game soon, adding balance adjustments for the whole cast as Season 3 reaches its end. Hardcore fighting game players will want to pay attention to this patch when it releases, as this title rarely has such wide-sweeping buffs and nerfs for its cast.

Capcom Is No Longer Adding DLC Characters To The Single-Player World Tour Mode

Courtesy of Capcom

One of the most surprising messages that came with the launch of Ingrid to Street Fighter 6 was Capcom stating that “Ingrid will be the final character to receive additional World Tour story content upon release.” While previously added World Tour content will remain available for all players, Ingrid marks the last time a DLC character will be added to the “story” portion of Street Fighter 6. This has left a variety of fans divided, with some welcoming the change, and others lamenting the loss of support toward World Tour.

World Tour was likely the most innovative part of Street Fighter 6, introducing an RPG-like world where players could create a custom fighter, learn from different characters, and challenge NPCs from around the world to unique battles. The “Masters” in World Tour included the main roster of Street Fighter 6‘s characters, including DLC figures ever since the first Character Pass. Masters had detailed interactions with your custom fighter, revealing information about their past and teaching you their moves for your character to have an unorthodox “loadout” of styles and special moves.

Completing quests and bonding with a Master character helped unlock alternate outfits for them to use in other modes, including online matches with other players. Alongside traditional Arcade playthroughs, World Tour was often the best way to experience a Street Fighter character’s story, with many Easter Eggs and references tied to their interactions. Every character had a well-rendered cutscene that shows your custom fighter meeting with them and training alongside them, which had a level of charm not often seen in other titles throughout the genre.

Future Character Pass Plans May Change How Street Fighter 6 Expands Its Roster

Courtesy of Capcom

Ingrid’s status as the last DLC character added to World Tour likely comes as a result of new changes, including the new Avatar modes added to the larger Fighting Ground. Instead of custom Avatar fighters being locked to World Tour, players can now fight others online through Random Avatar Match, or challenge roster characters controlled by the CPU through Avatar Arcade. Players can now unlock a character’s Outfit 2 through the Arcade, rather than meeting and bonding with them in World Tour.

However, fans have also speculated that these World Tour changes are due to how Capcom has planned Season 4, which has rumored to include characters from non-Street Fighter franchises. Licensing issues with potential guest characters could prevent them from being presented in large, story-related fashions as many were in World Tour. The wealth of interactions with certain DLC characters may no longer be feasible, as Capcom only has so much room to use specific figures it wants to include in the game.

Some players are calling this game a welcome one, as it saves time and effort usually reserved to include characters into the game. Most of the time, adding the animations and interactions for a DLC character for them to fit into World Tour prevented them from coming out for months, so players are hopeful that after Ingrid, future Character Passes can release faster without need for World Tour crossovers. That being said, this change will be sad for World Tour players in Street Fighter 6, who wished for their Avatar to learn and bond with new and interesting figures.

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