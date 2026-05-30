The Best Racing Game Released Over a Decade Ago Today & Still Hasn’t Been Topped

More than a decade ago, a racing game arrived that would set a standard the genre still struggles to match. Since then, developers have delivered bigger worlds, more cars, and increasingly ambitious ideas, yet few racing experiences have managed to capture the same blend of accessibility, competitive depth, and pure fun. The best racing games are the ones that remain easy to revisit years later, and one Nintendo classic has proven that quality never goes out of style. To do this, it is one of my go-to games when I am just looking to have fun and relax.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Mario Kart 8, which originally launched on May 30, 2014, began as one of the Wii U’s strongest titles and eventually evolved into Mario Kart 8 Deluxe on Nintendo Switch, becoming the definitive version of an already outstanding racer. Packed with dozens of tracks, a huge character roster, and some of the tightest gameplay in the franchise’s history, it remains one of the greatest racing games ever made. Even Mario Kart World has struggled to surpass it, showing just how exceptional Mario Kart 8 was and continues to be today.

Mario Kart 8 Is a Masterclass

Image courtesy of Nintendo

The first time I played Mario Kart 8, what stood out was how smooth everything felt. The controls were approachable enough for newcomers, yet there was a surprising amount of depth beneath the surface. Learning racing lines, mastering drift boosts, and understanding item strategy created a skill ceiling that kept races exciting long after the novelty wore off. It became the game my wife and I would play, both of us logging in hundreds of hours, and despite my having years of experience in gaming over her, she could easily best me in races, showing how versatile and appealing the game is.

The biggest change from the previous game was that Nintendo introduced anti-gravity sections, allowing racers to drive along walls and ceilings without sacrificing speed or readability. It was a major gameplay addition that changed how tracks were designed while still feeling like a natural evolution of the series. Each game in the series added something new, and Mario Kart 8’s gimmick is one of the best yet.

The track design itself is arguably the strongest in franchise history. Courses such as Mount Wario, Sunshine Airport, and Electrodrome blended visual creativity with layouts that rewarded both skill and experimentation. Even returning retro tracks received significant visual and gameplay upgrades, helping the package feel both nostalgic and fresh. So many tracks compete for the title of my favorite in Mario Kart 8, but the designs are so good I often choose the random option just to experience different ones.

Mario Kart 8: Deluxe Made a Great Game Even Better

Image courtesy of Nintendo

While the Wii U original was already exceptional, Mario Kart 8 Deluxe transformed it into the definitive version. The Switch release bundled previously released DLC, expanded the roster, and fixed one of the most criticized aspects of the Wii U game by introducing a proper Battle Mode with dedicated arenas. Even my wife, who preferred the main racing mode, enjoyed Battle Mode thanks to the variety it brought to gameplay.

Then came the Booster Course Pass. Across multiple waves, Nintendo added dozens of additional tracks pulled from throughout the franchise’s history. The result was a racing game with an amount of content that few competitors could realistically match. Whether players preferred classic circuits or newer designs, there was always another cup to race and another shortcut to discover. The sheer volume of tracks is something that I rarely see from other games in the genre.

What makes this achievement impressive is that the additional content rarely compromised quality. It is natural to expect a difference in quality, considering how much there is, but that isn’t the case here. Mario Kart 8: Deluxe isn’t just one of the largest racing games ever made, but one of the most feature-rich and high-quality ones. This not only applies to its track list, but also its character roster and item selection.

Even Mario Kart World Hasn’t Surpassed It

Image courtesy of Nintendo

A new installment should surpass its predecessor. That is usually how game sequels work. Yet Mario Kart 8 Deluxe remains the game many players return to, even after the launch of Mario Kart World. It is one of the few games I always have installed, even if I haven’t played it in months. Mario Kart World introduces new ideas and expands the formula in interesting ways, but Mario Kart 8 Deluxe benefits from years of refinement, balance updates, and additional content. Every idea and mechanic feels polished, every mode feels complete, and every track serves a purpose within the broader package.

That does not mean Mario Kart World is a bad game. Far from it. But it feels like Nintendo just missed the execution on some decisions, such as driving between courses to get to one another. The same can be said for the free roam. The ideas are fantastic, but they need a few tweaks to be perfect. I’m sure with a few updates and years of refinement, Mario Kart World will get to a good spot and be a true system seller like Mario Kart 8: Deluxe is.

Regardless of where the game ends up, right now, its inability to surpass Mario Kart 8 Deluxe highlights just how remarkable Nintendo’s 2014 release really was. More than twelve years after arriving on Wii U, Mario Kart 8 remains one of the best racing games ever made. The Deluxe version only strengthened that legacy, and in a genre filled with excellent competitors, it continues to occupy the pole position even today when titles like Screamer and Forza Horizon 6 are making waves in the genre.

What are your thoughts? Leave a comment below and join the discussion now in the ComicBook Forum!