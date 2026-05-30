New KPop Demon Hunters Trading Cards Are a Vibrant Way to Hunt for Your Faves, But Don’t Expect a Game (Review)

Netflix’s hit animated movie KPop Demon Hunters is proving to have a good bit of staying power with fans. And as the frenzy for a limited release of McDonald’s trading cards proved, those fans are eager for new ways to show their love for the franchise. Thankfully, trading card company Kayou is here to deliver with a new line of KPop Demon Hunters trading cards. These cards are already available for pre-order, with the first products set to release on June 1st. I got to check out a few samples to see what’s in store with these new KPop Demon Hunters collectibles.

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First things first, let’s clear up any confusion. As the name KPop Demon Hunters Collectible Trading Cards suggests, this is a line of collectible cards, not a trading card game. That means that there aren’t any gameplay mechanics to go along with the cards you collect, just a lot of really fun art inspired by the hit Netflix movie. While that’s a bit of a shame given the demon-hunting potential of a true KPop Demon Hunters TCG, these cards still have plenty in store to delight the fans.

Rating: 3 out of 5

Pros Cons Vibrant, colorful artwork that captures the KPop idol vibe Glossy print could wear down over time if not properly sleeved/stored Solid variety of cards in the initial release Variety in design layout could make it hard to display your collection cohesively Clearly geared at collectors with easy-to-understand rarity tiers to chase Not a true trading card game, just collectible cards Cardstock feels thick and durable

KPop Demon Hunters Fans Can Now Collect Iconic Characters and Moments in Card Form

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I was admittedly a latecomer to the KPop Demon Hunters craze. Once I finally sat down and watched the movie, I immediately understood what the hype is all about. No comment on how many times I’ve listened to the soundtrack since then. But even if the franchise’s popularity makes way for collectibles, translating an IP as unique and high-energy as KPop Demon Hunters into static cards feels like a big task. And Kayou has pulled it off in a way I think many fans will be more than happy with.

This initial wave of KPop Demon Hunters collectible trading cards comes with two types of packs. The Classic collection offers 5 cards per booster, with a total of 8 different rarities. Meanwhile, the Energy collection includes 8 cards per pack, but also has 11 unique rarities to hunt for. That means the full set has a total of 231 different cards already, and it’s just the beginning. That gives fans plenty to hunt for right from the start.

Each card is vibrant, with bright colors and a shiny, glossy finish that really captures what makes KPop Demon Hunters so fun to watch. Depending on the card type, you’ll get a FaceTime call with iconic characters like the Saja Boys or an Instagram-style snapshot of a memorable scene from the film. I’m not sure I’ve seen such a wide variety of design styles in a trading card set before, and it makes opening each pack a fun surprise. Some cards are even designed with moving scenes that change as you tilt them.

With rarities clearly displayed on each card and on the back of every booster, it’s easy to see which of your newly pulled cards is the most coveted. This makes it clear that these are indeed for collecting, not gameplay. So while I do wish the first trading cards for KPop Demon Hunters had a fun demon-battle system or something to them, these are still a vibrant and engaging set of collectibles for fans to enjoy.

A Creative Approach to Trading Card Design that Could Have a Few Drawbacks

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One of the most unique aspects of these new KPop Demon Hunters trading cards may prove divisive, however. The cards are printed in a variety of styles. Some, like the FaceTime call ones, are vertically oriented. Others, like the animated cards with shifting scenes, are horizontal. Even the cards with similar orientations have very different layouts that imitate things like social media or an ID badge. This is a really interesting idea that truly does make each new card pull feel surprising. But I do wonder about collection cohesiveness.

As I opened my packs, I wondered how I would even begin to display these together in a binder with the different orientations. One of the “cards” I pulled is actually more like a little cutout that has a hole ready for a string to turn it into a bag charm or rear-view mirror display. That was a fun surprise, but again, I’m not sure how I’d store these in the same way I would my Pokemon TCG set. I think the variety of card designs may be a bit divisive for fans, depending on what they like to do with the cards they collect. But it certainly does set this apart as a unique trading card lineup.

That said, the cardstock these are printed on, and even the booster packs themselves, feel nicely thick and durable. So I do think these have the potential to hold up well, with one minor caveat. I wonder about the durability of that shiny, glossy finish over time. I could see the cards wearing down if not properly stored in a sleeve or other protective case, since some of them have a lot of foiling or gloss that may wear off. Since they won’t be used to play any sort of actual card game, however, the risk of dulling their shine by changing hands too many times is definitely a bit lessened.

Overall, I think the KPop Demon Hunters Collectible Trading Cards are a fun new way for fans to engage with Huntrx, the Saja Boys, and the world of the movie more broadly. They are vibrant and colorful and printed on high-quality card stock, with plenty of varieties and character moments to hunt down.

ComicBook received sample product from the KPop Demon Hunters Collectible Trading Cards line for the purpose of this review.