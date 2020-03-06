It looks like a new AAA Harry Potter game may be announced very soon. According to a new job listing, Avalanche Software, a subsidiary of Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment, is working on a AAA title that will "soon be announced." The listing itself makes no mention of Harry Potter, nor does it even make a subtle hint at the franchise. However, as you may know, multiple reports and rumors have claimed that the studio's next game is a Harry Potter game.

As you may know, there's been rumors of a AAA Harry Potter game in development at Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment for awhile. In fact, back in 2018 footage from a Harry Potter game leaked, sending the Internet into a hype coma. Since then, we haven't seen or heard anything of the project, which was rumored, at the time, to be in development at Rocksteady Studios, the makers of the Batman: Arkham series.

While we haven't heard anything official about the game, there have been some rumors and reports making the rounds over the past year or so, saying that Avalanche Software is actually making a Harry Potter game. It's unclear if it's the one that leaked back in 2018, but you'd assume it is.

Whatever the case, what we do know is that Avalanche Software is announcing a new AAA game soon. How soon, is unfortunately not divulged, but that presumably means sometime this year. Whether this game is a Harry Potter game, who knows, but if it is, you'd expect that type of splash to be reserved for something like the PS5 reveal event or Xbox's E3 conference.

That all said, please take all of this speculation with a grain of salt or two. Again, we know Avalanche is about to announce a AAA game, and while we have reason to believe it will star Potter and his gang of friends, this hasn't been confirmed.

