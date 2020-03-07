PlayStation Store's PS4 Deal of the Week Is One of 2020's Best Games So Far

The PlayStation Store has revealed its new PS4 game "Deal of the Week." And for this week, Sony Interactive Entertainment is offering up one 2020's best games of far. More specifically, this week -- for a limited time -- you can claim a great deal on Zombie Army 4: Dead War via the PlayStation Store. The newest entry in the Zombie Army series has only been out for a month, but you can already grab it for 35 percent off. Meaning, rather than pay $50 for it, you can currently cop it at $32.

Meanwhile, you can grab the Deluxe Edition for $39 and the Super Deluxe Edition for $52. These two usually cost $60 and $80, respectively. Obviously, these two additions include extra goodies, however, these details are not mentioned on the PlayStation Store listing for either.

"Hitler’s hordes are back for more in this spine-chilling shooter from the makers of Sniper Elite 4," reads an official pitch of the game. "Abominable occult enemies, epic weapons and a harrowing new campaign for 1-4 players await in 1940s Europe, as you fight to save humankind from undead Armageddon!"

"The resistance have defeated Zombie Hitler and cast him into Hell – but the dead rise once again with greater hunger than before," adds the pitch. "Continue the alternate history of Zombie Army Trilogy in huge new levels, and uncover a sinister plan that takes the Survivor Brigade across Italy and beyond Experience genre-defining ballistics, build the slayer that suits you and harness the power of fire, lightning and divine essence as you upgrade your guns to fight back against the dead. When the horde surrounds you, tear them apart with enhanced melee combat and flesh-rending takedown moves!"

At the moment of publishing, it's unclear how long this deal will be live, so, if you're interested in shooting through the brains of some Nazi zombies, be sure to cop sooner rather than later.

Zombie Army 4: Dead War is available on PS4, Xbox One, and PC. Debuting on February 4, its current Metacritic score ranges from 72 to 77, depending on the platform.

Did you know ComicBook.com has a Pokemon podcast? That's right folks, A Wild Podcast Has Appeared is available every Thursday bringing you the best breakdowns of the week's biggest news from Jim Viscardi, Megan Peters & Christian Hoffer. Catch the newest episode right here or subscribe on iTunes today!

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.