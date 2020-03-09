Mortal Kombat 11 Is Adding a Female Spawn Skin

NetherRealm Studios and Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment showed off a first look at Spawn’s gameplay in Mortal Kombat 11 this weekend when it unveiled the guest fighter’s first full trailer. With that trailer came the reveal of several skins players can choose from to customize the character in different ways. One of the newest cosmetics certainly a Spawn skin, but it’s not for Spawn himself – it’s for Jacqui Briggs. The Mortal Kombat 11 fighter is getting her own skin called “Hellspawn” Jacqui Briggs that turns the character into her very own version of the famous hero players have been waiting on.

The Hellspawn skin for Jacqui Briggs was unveiled just after the Spawn gameplay trailer was released during the Final Kombat event. A post on the PlayStation Blog gave insights into the reveal of Spawn himself while also showing off the Hellspawn skin towards the end of the post. NetherRealm called it a “Spawn-inspired character skin” which is made evident by the distinctive red cape and the jagged metals and skulls adorning the outfit.

(Photo: NetherRealm Studios)

This new skin above follows a trend from NetherRealm where the company outfits its different fighters in skins that turn them into other classic characters. Whenever the Joker was added as a DLC fighter, NetherRealm and Warner Bros. added more skins as part of the Kombat Pack deal that gives people the content early if they own the pass. Those skins were DC-inspired and were released for Noob Saibot, Baraka, Kitana, and Geras.

While Hellspawn Jacqui Briggs is the only Spawn-related skin in the group, it’s not the only skin that’s being added to the game alongside Spawn’s own cosmetics. NetherRealm also unveiled another skin pack that consists of three more skins. It’s called the “Matinee Skin Pack,” and it comes with “Osh Tekk Vandal” Kotal Kahn, “Swashbuckler” Erron Black and “Space Marine” Jacqui Briggs. Just as people who own the Kombat Pack will get Spawn earlier than others, the Kombat Pack owners will also gain access to the Hellspawn skins and the Matinee Skin Pack early on March 17th.

Mortal Kombat 11’s Spawn will release as a DLC fighter along with the new skins on March 17th. It’ll be available then to only those who own the Kombat Pack while others who don’t have the pass can pick up the fighter a week later on March 24th.

