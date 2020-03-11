New DOOM Eternal Trailer Shows Off DOOM Slayer Customization

A new DOOM Eternal trailer has revealed a slab of DOOM Slayer customization options, which range from badass to utterly silly and comically off-brand. One of the best things about the 2016 DOOM reboot is that it didn't take itself too seriously. For the sequel, not only is this energy returning, but developer id Software is amping it up a few levels. More specifically, you will be able to dress up the game's demon-slaying protagonist in a unicorn outfit. You may ask why, but the better question is why not?

According to Bethesda, players will be able to unlock various skins, animations, and podiums as they play the game, which allow you to customize the protagonist, whether it's for photo mode or just for giggles. Meanwhile, this customization also extends to the game's multiplayer, where both playable demons and the DOOM Slayer can be cosmetically tweaked to your liking.

On top of this, Bethesda also revealed that, for a limited time, you can get an the exclusive DOOMicorn Slayer Master Collection with Twitch Prime. All you have to do is link your Twitch account to your Bethesda.net account, and then you can claim your collection of skins, player animations, and upgradeable podium when the title launches later this month.

(Photo: Bethesda)

At the moment of publishing, it's unclear if DOOMicorn Slayer Master Collection with Twitch Prime will forever be locked behind the Amazon platform.

DOOM Eternal is in development for PS4, Xbox One, PC, and Nintendo Switch, and is poised to debut on March 20, priced at $60. Below, you can read further about the game, courtesy of an official rundown of its key features:

The Only Thing they Fear... Is You: Experience the ultimate combination of speed and power in DOOM Eternal - the next leap in push-forward, first-person combat.

Slayer Threat Level At Maximum: Armed with a shoulder-mounted flamethrower, retractable wrist-mounted blade, upgraded guns and mods, and abilities, you're faster, stronger, and more versatile than ever.

Unholy Trinity: Take what you need from your enemies: Glory kill for extra health, incinerate for armor, and chainsaw demons to stock up on ammo to become the ultimate demon-slayer.

Enter Battlemode

Enter Battlemode: A new 2 versus 1 multiplayer experience: A fully-armed DOOM Slayer faces off against two player-controlled demons, fighting it out in a best-of-five round match of intense first-person combat.

