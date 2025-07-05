10 Characters We Want to See in Gears of War: E-Day

Gears of War: E-Day is the next mainline entry in the Gears of War series. This upcoming prequel will show the beginning of the conflict at the heart of the games, following the early days of the war against the Locust on Emergence Day. There is no doubt this will be an emotional entry in the series, and fans will likely see many iconic characters. Marcus Fenix and Dominic Santiago have already been confirmed to appear thanks to the reveal trailer, but there are so many other characters who could appear. Lining up where characters were on Emergence Day opens the door for many possible appearances.

The Gears of War series has many characters, some of which play an important role in the story. Players could potentially see the beginnings of many of these in their early days. E-Day shaped the lives and futures of many characters ,and fans should buckle up for a heart-wrenching tale. New characters will likely be introduced as well, some of which will likely die if they didn’t appear in future games.

Of all the characters in the Gears of War series, there are some that stand out as the most wanted to appear. We have listed these characters below and how Gears of War: E-Day may handle their inclusion. Here are the top 10 most desired characters we want to see in Gears of War: E-Day.

Adam Fenix

Adam Fenix is the father of Marcus Fenix, the main protagonist for Gears of War and its sequels. He has primarily played a background role in the series, both as a scientist and in shaping how Marcus became who he is. Gears of War: E-Day is the perfect opportunity to expand on his role and showcase how he helped develop COG military technology. While not a soldier, Adam Fenix could provide an insight into the Locust, especially considering the mysterious circumstances of his wife and Marcus’ mother’s disappearance. Gears of War: E-Day has the potential to answer many questions fans have had about the series, starting with Adam Fenix.

Victor Hoffman

There is no doubt Victor Hoffman needs to appear in Gears of War: E-Day. Hoffman plays such a major role in the series, and fans can see how he helps the COG survive the Locust onslaught. Hoffman’s leadership and tactical brilliance make him a key figure in the series and Gears of War: E-Day can show players just how effective he is as a commander. A younger Hoffman would also be a great way to showcase his skills as a soldier directly on the frontline and lead humanity through the initial chaos of E-Day. Fans know Hoffman as a gruff and no nonsense man, but Gears of War: E-Day could show a more tender and sympathetic side, bringing more depth to his character.

General RAAM

General RAAM made a massive impression on players in Gears of War. Fearsome and ruthless, players witnessed this Locust general make short work of many Gears, including Lt. Minh Young Kim. His boss fight was truly epic, and it would be incredible to see RAAM’s rise to power in Gears of War: E-Day. Seeing humanity’s cities fall to a young RAAM would give the character much-needed screen time, and expand upon the Locust military hierarchy. Not only that, it would make the payoff for his appearance in the game all the better and make the victory against RAAM in the first game all the more rewarding.

Queen Myrah

Queen Myrah is one of the most important driving forces of the war between humanity and the Locust. Due to experiments and human action, Queen Myrah launched a deadly assault and wiped out a large percentage of Seras population. Seeing the early stages of Emergence Day and how Myrah’s forces overwhelmed the COG would further humanize those who survived. While General RAAM would be the face of the invasion along with other high-ranking Locust officers, Queen Myrah would operate from the shadows and unleash her schemes upon the human race.

Minh Young Kim

Lt. Minh Young Kim only had a little screen time in the first Gears of War before ultimately meeting his demise at the hands of General RAAM. He also appeared in the DLC, Gears of War 3: RAAM’s Shadow, where his heroics made him a fan-favorite. Honorable and dedicated to the cause, seeing more of Kim in the early days of the war would make his death more impactful. Gears of War: E-Day presents the perfect opportunity to showcase his valor, leadership abilities, and skill as a soldier. His by-the-book mentality often came into odds with Marcus Fenix but both men respected one another and Lt. Minh Young Kim deserves a chance to shine in this prequel title.

Tai Kaliso

Few characters make the first impression Tai Kaliso made in Gears of War 2. Giant and strong, but softspoken and with a kind heart, Tai was one of the most resilient soldiers of the COG. Unfortunately, his spirit was ultimately broken and he took his own life in front of Delta Squad. Gears of War: E-Day could provide players with another look at Tai’s career and bring his philosophical presence back into the series. Seeing Tai fight alongside his fellow Gears would make players look back fondly at the moments they spent fighting against the Locust beside him.

Damon Baird

Aside from Marcus and Dom, Damon Baird is one of the most obvious characters that needs to appear in Gears of War: E-Day. His sarcasm made him a fan favorite from the moment he was on screen, and his intelligent and engineering mind proved his worth to the COG. Not only that, but Baird is one heck of a soldier and can stand beside Marcus, Dom, and Cole like no one else. A younger and more arrogant Baird going against his superiors before ultimately doing his duty in the face of annihilation would bring more emotional depth to the character and show true character development.

Augustus Cole

Along with Baird, Augustus “Cole Train” Cole is another must-have character. Cole would only be a Thrashball superstar during Gears of War: E-Day, but seeing him trade his uniform in for COG armor would be a powerful moment. Cole has proven he has a heart of gold and is willing to put his life on the line for others, and this prequel title is the perfect chance to explore this. While he has natural instincts and became an important member of the COG, players could see an early look at Cole as he adjusts to being a soldier and seeing loss on a scale he has never seen before.

Anya Stroud

Anya Stroud is one of the most iconic characters in the Gears of War series. She debuted as an extremely skilled strategist and repeatedly assisted Delta Squad as they fought back against the Locust. She would eventually marry Marcus, and the pair would have a son together. Gears of War: E-Day is the perfect opportunity to explore many character’s pasts when they were younger and Anya is no different. The relationship between Anya and her father could also be explored, and fans can see how the early days of the war shaped Anya into the strong woman seen in Gears of War.

Carlos Santiago

While not mentioned much in the main series, Carlos Santiago plays a major role in the Gears of War story. Dom’s older brother Carlos is mostly seen in books and comics, but he was Marcus’ best friend before his death in the Pendulum Wars. Carlos had such an important role in Marcus and Dom’s relationship and Gears of War: E-Day is the perfect opportunity to showcase this and bring an important character into the spotlight. It’s hard to imagine Gears of War: E-Day won’t show the Pendulum Wars in some regard considering the time between the two events. If it is seen, Carlos has to make an appearance.

Gears of War: E-Day offers a unique opportunity to revisit the past of the series, giving fans a look at the origins of the Locust War. Playing through Emergence Day as the beloved characters fans know and meeting new characters would deepen the lore surrounding the COG’s early resistance. Fan-favorite characters can be further fleshed out, giving more meaning to their moments in previous games. Seeing these characters in the formative years would add emotional and narrative richness. The series has so many iconic characters, that it is hard to narrow down a list of which should appear. However, these 10 characters would honor the roots of Gears of War and the games that came after.