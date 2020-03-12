GTA and Red Dead Redemption Writer Dan Houser Has Officially Left Rockstar Games

Today, Dan Houser officially left Rockstar Games, the company he helped found back in 1998 with his brother Sam Houser. Back in February, Rockstar Games announced that Houser was leaving the company he help create on March 11, 2020. At the time, it was unclear why the two parties were parting ways, and it's still unclear. Unfortunately, neither Houser or Rockstar Games released a statement today, suggesting that the departure isn't completely amicable. Houser isn't just a random developer. He's the co-founder of the studio, its head writer, a producer, and its vice president of creativity. This is a very notable departure, and usually departures of this ilk are accompanied by at least a statement from the company. And thus the lack of statement has many convinced the two aren't parting ways on the best terms.

Over the years, Houser has helped shape series like Grand Theft Auto, Red Dead Redemption, and Bully. As a result, he's become a big name in the industry. It's a huge loss for Rockstar Games, and it's a loss that many fans of the developer are worried and crestfallen about.

Today is Dan Houser's last day at Rockstar. Dan has been one of the creative masterminds behind Rockstar's biggest hits in last 20 years. As fans we want to thank him for the brilliant humor and the wonderful stories he helped create. We wish him the best in whatever comes next! pic.twitter.com/6mToqkkfoY — GTA Series Videos (@GTASeries) March 11, 2020

Dan Houser will part ways with Rockstar Games today following to founding the company in December 1998. You'll be deeply missed and I wish you all the best for the future endeavours in your life ahead. Thank you for truly everything and the best moments during my childhood. ⭐️ pic.twitter.com/oYP6dZgw7W — VideoTech_ (@VideoTech_) March 11, 2020

So today is Dan Houser's last day at Rockstar, and we still don't know why he left. All I can say is thanks for the memorable stories & characters of Vice City, San Andreas, IV, RDR, & more! pic.twitter.com/SoZvTUtOQN — Badger G. 🦡 (@BadgerGoodger) March 11, 2020

It was a honor playing your games #DanHouser especially Grand Theft Auto IV, Max Payne 3 and Red Dead Redemption 2. Those games changed my life. Thank you... pic.twitter.com/bhPUZJqK8b — w4tch3d___ (@w4tch3d1) March 11, 2020

Dan Houser is officially leaving Rockstar, today is his last day at Rockstar. It's been 20 years of pure fun, immersive gameplay and entertainment. Houser's legacy in the company will be forever remembered. Thank you Dan Houser, it's been a journey ❤ — KŒKØ (@koek0o) March 11, 2020

At the moment of publishing, not only is it unclear why the two parties are parting ways, but it's unclear what Houser will do next. In fact, it's also unclear what Rockstar Games has in the pipeline. It's certainly making Grand Theft Auto VI, but will this be its next game? Probably, but there are some rumors and reports that suggest the developer is working on a sequel to Bully.

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.