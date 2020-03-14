Mortal Kombat 11 Has "A Lot More Surprises" Coming This Year

2019 was a pretty good for Mortal Kombat fans. Mortal Kombat 11 released on PS4, Xbox One, PC, Nintendo Switch, and Google Stadia, and then was added to with Shang-Tsung, Nightwolf, and Sindel DLC. In 2020, the good times have continued with the addition of Joker. Meanwhile, in three days Spawn will release as the final Kombat Pack 1 character. That said, this won't be the end of the road for Mortal Kombat 11. According to creative director Ed Boon, there's a lot more support for the game to come as well "a lot of surprises."

"Thank you everybody for supporting Mortal Kombat. We love to do these reveals at these events as a thank you for all of this support for all of these years," said Boon. "There is a lot more to come with Mortal Kombat as well. This isn’t the end of the whole support for this game. We’ve got a lot of surprises in store."

Unfortunately, Boon doesn't divulge any further details than this. That said, presumably most -- if not all -- of these surprises are DLC related. If that's the case, then we have a good idea on what a few of these surprises will be. Back before the game even released, all of its DLC characters seemingly leaked. At the time, it was unclear if this leak was accurate, but over time it's proven to be 100 percent accurate. So far it's been right about Spawn, Joker, Sindel, Shang Tsung, and Nightwolf. Of the leaked characters, only three haven't released so far: Ash Williams, Sheeva, and Fujin. At this point, it's safe to say these three characters will be part of Kombat Pack 2, which hasn't been announced yet.

Of course, these surprises could go well beyond DLC, but there's no way of knowing what these additional surprises would be, so no point in speculating either.

Mortal Kombat 11 is available for PS4, Xbox One, PC, Nintendo Switch, and Google Stadia. For more news, media, rumors, and leaks on the fighting game, be sure to take a second and peruse all of our past and recent coverage of the title by clicking right here. Meanwhile, as always, feel free to drop a comment or two with your thoughts or, alternatively, hit me up on Twitter @Tyler_Fischer_ and let me know over there. What surprises do you think NetherRealm Studios has in store?

