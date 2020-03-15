The Witcher Cosplay Brings the Game's Triss Merigold to Life

There are any number of incredible cosplays out there from The Witcher game franchise, thanks in large part to the work of the fine folks at CD Projekt Red, who designed a number of striking, memorable characters out of the source material from author Andrzej Sapkowski. Every so often, the official social media for the games highlights some of the incredible work put in by fans, and this latest Triss Merigold cosplay by German cosplay Lena-Lara is no exception.

Again, this is specifically based on an alternative look for Triss as she appears in The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt, not the character as she is portrayed in Netflix's The Witcher. Other than skin tone, the most obvious difference is the fire-red hair, of course, but the costume itself screams "game" rather than something from the show, which tends to skew a little more functional rather than ornate. You can check it out below:

What do you think of the Triss cosplay above? What did you think of Netflix's take on Triss Merigold? Let us know in the comments, or hit me up directly on Twitter @rollinbishop to talk all things gaming!

Here's how Netflix describes The Witcher:

"Based on the best-selling fantasy series, The Witcher is an epic tale of fate and family. Geralt of Rivia, a solitary monster hunter, struggles to find his place in a world where people often prove more wicked than beasts. But when destiny hurtles him toward a powerful sorceress, and a young princess with a dangerous secret, the three must learn to navigate the increasingly volatile Continent together."

CD Projekt Red's The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt is currently available on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC. The first eight-episode season of Netflix's The Witcher is available to stream on the platform now. It has already been renewed for a second season, which is currently filming. Lauren S. Hissrich serves as showrunner. It stars Henry Cavill as Geralt of Rivia, Anya Chalotra as Yennefer, and Freya Allan as Ciri. New cast for Season 2 includes Yasen Atour (Young Wallender) as Coen, Agnes Bjorn as Vereena, Paul Bullion (Peaky Blinders) as Lambert, Thue Ersted Rasmussen (Fast and Furious 9) as Eskel, Aisha Fabienne Ross (The Danish Girl) as Lydia, Kristofer Hivju (Game of Thrones) as Nivellen, and Mecia Simson as Francesca. You can check out all of our previous coverage of Netflix's The Witcher right here.

