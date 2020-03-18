Call of Duty 2020 Setting Reportedly Revealed

According to a new report, Call of Duty: 2020 will not be set in modern times or in the future like many recent installments. Rather, it will bring players back to the Vietnam War and the Cold War era. The report comes way of well known Call of Duty leaker, The Gaming Revolution, who has been at the forefront of Call of Duty leaks for years. More recently, they've provided reliable scoops and leaks about Call of Duty: Modern Warfare and Call of Duty: Warzone, which has earn them the trust of many.

Over on Twitter, The Gaming Revolution seem to suggest that manual healing will be back in this year's game, which prompted a Call of Duty fan to ask if this means a futuristic setting will return as well. Addressing this question, The Gaming Revolution said the game will be set during the Cold War era and the Vietnam War.

Elsewhere on Twitter, the prominent leaker noted that Operators will also be returning, as well as Zombies. On top of this, they also posted a few teasing videos, which you can see for yourself, below:

Of course, all of this information should be taken with a grain of salt. No matter how reliable The Gaming Revolution is, being in the business of leaks not only means sometimes you get things wrong, but everything here is also subject to change. That said, some of this does more or less lineup with what I've heard through the grapevine about the title. Further, much of it echoes what Kotaku reported last year. In case you missed this report, it alleged that the next installment in the series, releasing this year, will be developed by Treyarch and be a Black Ops game. The report also mentioned a Cold War era setting.

Call of Duty 2020 has been confirmed by Activision, but right now, beyond confirming the game's existence, the publisher has said nothing salient about the title. However, some Call of Duty fans think this is going to change in the near future.

As always, feel free to drop a comment or two with your thoughts or, alternatively, hit me up on Twitter @Tyler_Fischer_ and let me know over there. Would you be down to return to the Cold War in this year's Call of Duty?

