Shroud Reveals How Call of Duty: Warzone Is Better Than Apex Legends

Call of Duty: Warzone dropped this month on PS4, Xbox One, and PC. It's the hottest game in the world right now, and as a result streamers are swarming the title in droves. Included in this mass migration to the title is popular Mixer streamer Michael "Shroud" Grzesiek, who has been playing the game quite a bit since launch. Many streamers stream the latest and most popular games solely for business reasons, but Shroud really does seem to be enjoying the game. According to the streamer, the latest stab at battle royale from the long-running first-person shooter series is impressive, even if it has flaws, such as game-breaking bugs.

How impressive is it? Well, during a recent stream, Shroud seem to suggest the game is better than Apex Legends, a title he has streamed exhaustively of over the past year. According to Grzesiek, not only is the game "just fun," but it's scale is wildly impressive.

“It’s fun. It’s chaotic as f**k -- and you get flanked by no sound all the time -- but besides that, it’s fun," said the streamer.

As you can see, Shroud isn't blinded by what the game does well. He points out one of the game's biggest problem: it's footstep audio. Thankfully, Infinity Ward is aware this is an issue, and has a fix in the pipeline.

Further, problems like this are easy to over look not only because of everything the game gets right, but how ambitious it is in the process.

“I give this game the exception because of its scale. I don’t give Apex the exception at all," said the streamer. "That should not be how it is... but this game? Holy f**k.”

Shroud continued:

“This game is impressive just from a development standpoint. What they managed to achieve is pretty nuts. Four times the population, four times the loot, the chaos, the map size, everything... it’s impressive," said the streamer, comparing the game to Apex Legends.

Of course, at the end of the day, this is just one player's opinion, however, Shroud's opinion is -- for obvious reasons -- worth much more than the average player. That said, do you agree with the streamer's take? Let us know in the comments section or hit me up on Twitter @Tyler_Fischer_ and let me know over there.

H/T, Shroud.

