Mortal Kombat 11: Every Spawn Skin Revealed

Now that Spawn is officially available in Mortal Kombat 11, at least in early access, folks can get a good look at the character and all his various skins that developer NetherRealm Studios has brought into the game. Given that the iconic character comes from a long-lived Image Comics series by Todd McFarlane, there were plenty of different options to choose from in terms of inspiration, and while that main look of Spawn is absolutely NetherRealm's take on a classic, there are loads of different skins to seek out in true Mortal Kombat fashion. So, we've compiled as many as we could find, and their color variations, in one place for folks to take a gander at.

As is typical for Mortal Kombat 11, there are basically four "base" skins that actually change the look of the character with a whole bunch of color swaps making up the rest of the options. Some of these are available from the start, while others have to be unlocked. One of the more popular ones, at least so far, has folks seeing Deadpool. (Which... maybe? But unofficially, anyway.)

You can see the unofficial Deadpool skin for Spawn below, which is unlocked from the start:

What do you think about Spawn's skins in Mortal Kombat 11? Any particular favorites? Let us know in the comments, or hit me up on Twitter at @rollinbishop to talk all things gaming!

Mortal Kombat 11 is currently available for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC. Spawn, the latest DLC fighter added to the roster, is now available as part of the early access release for those that purchased the Kombat Pack, with a full release next week. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the latest and greatest Mortal Kombat video game right here.

Keep reading to see all of Spawn's various skins/costumes, in all their glory! We've also included the special Hellspawn skin for Jacqui Briggs, because that basically makes her Spawn too.

Angel of Death / Angel of Mercy

Angel of Death
(Photo: Angel of Death / NetherRealm Studios)
Angel of Mercy
(Photo: Angel of Mercy / NetherRealm Studios)

Anti-Spawn / Architect of Fear

Anti-Spawn
(Photo: Anti-Spawn / NetherRealm Studios)
Architect of Fear
(Photo: Architect of Fear / NetherRealm Studios)

Blood and Salvation / Blood Angel

Blood and Salvation
(Photo: Blood and Salvation / NetherRealm Studios)
Blood Angel
(Photo: Blood Angel / NetherRealm Studios)

Blood Feud Hunter / Clown Smacker

Blood Feud Hunter
(Photo: Blood Feud Hunter / NetherRealm Studios)
Clown Smacker
(Photo: Clown Smacker / NetherRealm Studios)

Coat of Cogliostro / Curse of Apocalypse

Coat of Cogliostro
(Photo: Coat of Cogliostro / NetherRealm Studios)
Curse of Apocalypse
(Photo: Curse of Apocalypse / NetherRealm Studios)

Cy-Gor / Dark Ages

Cy-Gor
(Photo: Cy-Gor / NetherRealm Studios)
Dark Ages
(Photo: Dark Ages / NetherRealm Studios)

Ghost of Al Simmons / Gunslinger

Ghost of Al Simmons
(Photo: Ghost of Al Simmons / NetherRealm Studios)
Gunslinger
(Photo: Gunslinger / NetherRealm Studios)

Hellspawn - Jacqui Briggs / Hellspawn

Hellspawn _ Jacqui Briggs
(Photo: Hellspawn - Jacqui Briggs / NetherRealm Studios)
Hellspawn
(Photo: Hellspawn / NetherRealm Studios)

K7-Leetha / Killer of Everyone

K7-Leetha
(Photo: K7-Leetha NetherRealm Studios)
Killer of Everyone
(Photo: Killer of Everyone / NetherRealm Studios)

King of Rat City / Lieutenant Colonel

King of Rat City
(Photo: King of Rat City / NetherRealm Studios)
Lieutenant Colonel
(Photo: Lieutenant Colonel / NetherRealm Studios)

Llanso's Lament / Lord Covenant

Llanso_s Lament
(Photo: Llanso's Lament / NetherRealm Studios)
Lord Covenant
(Photo: Lord Covenant / NetherRealm Studios)

Malefick / Mammon

Malefick
(Photo: Malefick / NetherRealm Studios)
Mammon
(Photo: Mammon / NetherRealm Studios)

McFarlane Classic / Misery Master

McFarlane Classic
(Photo: McFarlane Classic / NetherRealm Studios)
Misery Master
(Photo: Misery Master / NetherRealm Studios)

New Malebogia / Sentry of God

New Malebogia
(Photo: New Malebogia / NetherRealm Studios)
Sentry of God
(Photo: Sentry of God / NetherRealm Studios)

Shadow of Spawn / The Disciple

Shadow of Spawn
(Photo: Shadow of Spawn / NetherRealm Studios)
The Disciple
(Photo: The Disciple / NetherRealm Studios)

The Impaler / The Last Sin Eater

The Impaler
(Photo: The Impaler / NetherRealm Studios)
The Last Sin Eater
(Photo: The Last Sin Eater / NetherRealm Studios)

The Redeemer / Undying Usurper

The Redeemer
(Photo: The Redeemer / NetherRealm Studios)
Undying Usurper
(Photo: Undying Usurper / NetherRealm Studios)

Urizen Prime / Vandalizer

Urizen Prime
(Photo: Urizen Prime / NetherRealm Studios)
Vandalizer
(Photo: Vandalizer / NetherRealm Studios)

Vaporizer / Vengeful Violator

Vaporizer
(Photo: Vaporizer / NetherRealm Studios)
Vengeful Violator
(Photo: Vengeful Violator / NetherRealm Studios)

Vindicator / Vyrkolakas

Vindicator
(Photo: Vindicator / NetherRealm Studios)
Vrykolakas
(Photo: Vyrkolakas / NetherRealm Studios)

