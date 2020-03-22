Fortnite Battle Bus Customization Leaked

Is Fortnite's Battle Bus about to get some player-decided makeovers? A new datamine seems to indicate that there's a possibility that Battle Bus customization could come to the popular battle royale video game in a big way. Basically, the same way a player might choose their own skins and the like, there's some tools deep in the game's files to allow folks to fiddle with what the Battle Bus looks like too.

As with all datamining, however, it's important to note here that these are simply files included with the game, and that doesn't really mean anything until it's actually live and available to folks. Until then, it's all just a possibility. Developers constantly go back and forth on various features, and there's every indication that various iterations of features have been played with in the past in Fortnite prior to actually appearing in the game itself. This could very well be just another dead end that amounts to nothing.

And yet... it does sound like it'd be pretty cool. You can take a look at what this apparently might look like in the actual game itself below:

Now, there's no telling when or if this will be added. According to the person above, this is actually an old slot that they've reactivated, meaning that it's possibly a concept that Epic Games has been toying around with for some time. It isn't even the first time we've heard about possible Battle Bus customization. Given the wild additions for Chapter 2 Season 2, however, like Deadpool, who even knows what might actually be on the horizon for the live game.

What do you think of Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 2 so far? Would you be interested in customizing the Battle Bus? Let us know in the comments, or hit me up directly on Twitter at @rollinbishop to talk all things gaming!

Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 2 is now available within the video game. You can check out all of our previous coverage of Fortnite right here.

[H/T Fortnite INTEL]

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.