Final Fantasy 7 Remake Part 3 Release Date in 2027 Reportedly Leaked

Final Fantasy 7 Remake Part 3 is seemingly releasing in 2027. According to a new rumor, Square Enix is set to unveil the third part of the ongoing remake series tomorrow, June 5, at Summer Games Fest. There’s no word on whether a release date or release window will be announced, but we can get a gauge of these two things by looking at what Square Enix did with Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth.

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As you may know, Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth was also announced in June, but in 2022. At the time, it was given a Winter 2023 release window. Ultimately, it ended up releasing in early 2024, on February 29, the very last day of ‘Winter 2023.’ While the use of 2023 implies a release in 2023, it actually refers to the winter period that begins in 2023, but ends in 2024. So, the implication is that if Square Enix reveals Final Fantasy 7 Remake Part 3 in June of this year, it will be slated to release in Winter 2027, which is to say sometime between December 2027 and February 2028.

Final Fantasy 7 Remake Part 1

We can’t really call this a pattern with the series because Final Fantasy 7 Remake was revealed in 2015, five years before its release. However, there were contributing factors to this. For one, it was the first game in the remake series, and the first game in any series usually gets a longer runtime between reveal and release. More relevant than this is the fact it had a troubled development that ultimately led to the developer of it changing and the whole project being rebooted.

To this end, Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth is going to be far more indicative of the type of reveal-to-release pipeline Final Fantasy 7 Remake Part 3 ends up having. That said, this is assuming development goes well and according to plan, which it often does not.

All of that said, take everything here with a grain of salt. The source of all this speculation is Nate the Hate, one of the best sources in the industry, but he just says the game is being revealed at Summer Games Fest and makes no mention of a release date or even a release window. This part is complete speculation. It’s informed speculation, but still speculation.

All of that said, and as always, feel free to leave a comment or two letting us know what you think, or join the video game conversation over on the ComicBook Forum.