Super Smash Bros. Ultimate's ARMS Announcement Means Waluigi DLC Can Still Happen

ARMS players were thrilled to see that a character from Nintendo’s fighting game is coming to Super Smash Bros. Ultimate this summer, but the announcement appears to have had a side effect on the Smash community: Players once again have hope for Waluigi being added to the game as a playable character. This revived hope comes from the image Nintendo shared when it announced the ARMS DLC and said the guest fighter could be one of several characters from the game’s roster. One of those potential characters happens to be an Assist Trophy in Super Smash Bros. Ultimate, and if he can break free of the assumed Assist Trophy rule, players think Waluigi can do it, too.

For those unfamiliar with the unofficial rule, the prevalent idea in the community is that Assist Trophies can’t be promoted to actual fighters. That is to say that if a character is in Super Smash Bros. Ultimate as an Assist Trophy, it’s believed they’ll never be fully playable themselves.

But then Nintendo shared the image below where it showed some potential guest fighter picks from ARMS. The first of those, the blue-haired character in the top-left corner of the image, is Spring Man. Spring Man is already in the game as a Spirit and a costume for Mii Brawlers, but most importantly, he’s an Assist Trophy.

Spring Man is essentially the face of ARMS much like Tracer is the face of Overwatch, even if he’s not the most popular character, so it wouldn’t be unrealistic to see him added to Super Smash Bros. Ultimate. If that happens, it’ll finally break the de facto rule of not allowing Assist Trophies to be playable fighters.

That’s where Waluigi comes in, a character who’s not playable in Super Smash Bros. Ultimate despite fervent requests from the community to make that happen. He’s an Assist Trophy as well, and if Spring Man can break free, surely Waluigi could as well.

Wait...Spring-Man is on the list? But he’s an assist trophy which can only mean.... AT PROMOTIONS CAN HAPPEN!!!!

Nintendo’s acknowledged the requests for Waluigi before with the game appearing to be moving on without him until hope for the character was once again renewed by the announcement that there’d be several more guest fighters coming to the game. Waluigi could be among them, but with the ARMS character not being revealed and released until June, it could be some time before we hear anything about the next fighters, let alone Waluigi.

