Xbox Fans Argue That Halo's Master Chief Is Gaming's Best Character

Xbox fans are arguing that Halo’s Master Chief is gaming’s greatest protagonist. Twitter had the prolific shooter avatar trending this afternoon as many fans flocked to celebrate the green armored soldier. There were some other names put forward, but the Xbox community wasn’t trying to hear of any substitutes. Some Doom Eternal fans tried to sneak in there and put Doomguy in as a substitute, but the Halo fans would not let it stand. When it comes to longevity and dominating the popular consciousness, it’s hard to argue with Master Chief.

In more somber news, 343 Industries recently released a statement that the coronavirus pandemic is affecting their work on Halo Infinite. Like so many around the world, their community was hit hard. Seattle functioned as a bit of a flashpoint for the United States as concerns grew there quicker than many other cities. 343 is exercising an abundance of caution and asking their fans to understand where they are coming from.

"This virus has been dominating the news and has worked its way into almost every aspect of our lives," wrote the developer. "We are not immune to this global pandemic and we're fully aware of the danger it poses to us as a individuals, as a team, and as part of the larger Seattle community."

Who’s on your video game Mount Rushmore? — Xbox (@Xbox) March 25, 2020

"As the situation began to take a turn for the worse in our area about two weeks ago, Microsoft and 343 leadership gave our studio guidance to work from home. Seeing as safety is the most important thing during a time like this, we took the advice and have been working from home ever since. It hasn't been a vacation though, as every team is adapting and getting creative to make sure they can do their best from outside the studio. Both 343 and Microsoft's leadership teams have been providing constant updates with how the COVID-19 situation is progressing, how our projects are progressing, and recommendations on how best to stay safe during these unprecedented times."

Halo Infinite is in development for PC, Xbox Series X, and Xbox One. At the moment of publishing, there's no word when the game will release, but we do know it will be at the launch of the Xbox Series X. For more news, media, rumors, and leaks on the game, be sure to take a second and peruse all of our past and recent coverage of the title by clicking right here.

“Do you think Master Chief should get the crown? Let us know in the comments!