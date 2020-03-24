Xbox Compares People Who Stay Home to Master Chief and Other Heroes

The coronavirus pandemic has forced people around the world to practice social distancing. Unfortunately, a number of people have been less inclined to do so, and those actions could very well have a profound impact on the world as a whole. The video game community has made a concerted effort to make the public aware of the risk of ending self-isolation practices early, however, encouraging players to spend the time in-doors with their favorite hobby. Microsoft has joined this particular chorus with a new post on Twitter, comparing those who social distance to heroes such as Master Chief, Ori, and more.

All in all, it's a very effective bit of messaging. Staying home is a proven way of preventing the spread of COVID-19. As some push for an early end to social distancing, doctors and the CDC advise that it could be some time before it's safe for people to get together in large groups. Staying in-doors could mean the difference between life and death for a lot of people.

Microsoft's message comes on the heels of the Gamers vs. COVID-19 movement. Last week, streamers, esports teams, and gamers in general banded together to advocate for the importance of staying inside and enjoying video games at a time when it's celebrated as a way to help others.

Be a hero. Please stay home. pic.twitter.com/M4xqg2V5YP — Xbox (@Xbox) March 24, 2020

It's great to see companies like Microsoft using their position to help others understand just what is currently at stake. While it's understandable that many people around the world would love to get back to business as usual, the fact remains that the worst is still far from over. It might seem far-fetched to compare those staying in-doors to such iconic Xbox heroes, but doing so truly is an unselfish act that could flatten the curve, and save countless lives. In the end, not everyone can social distance as well as others. Some have jobs that prevent them from doing so. As such, it's up to everyone else to help them in any way that they can. That's what heroes do.

We appreciate all you do, stay safe. — Xbox (@Xbox) March 24, 2020

Are you doing your part to practice social distancing? What do you think of Xbox's message? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!

