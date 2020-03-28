Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 Remastered Reportedly in the Works

According to a new report, a remaster of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 is already in the works. The rumor comes way of prominent Call of Duty leaker The Gaming Revolution and comes on the back of another leak pointing to an imminent reveal of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Remastered. Unfortunately, this is where the salient details end. All The Gaming Revolution divulges is that it's in development and that it has been in development for awhile. Of course, the latter of these two details does suggest it could release sooner rather than later. However, it's also quite possible Activision will sit on it like it seemingly has with Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Remastered.

As always, all of this information should be taken with a grain of salt. The Gaming Revolution has proven to be a reliable source in the past, especially with Call of Duty: Modern Warfare and Call of Duty: Warzone, but nothing here is official, and thus shouldn't be taken as fact. However, at this point, the more appropriate question isn't if Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 will be remastered, but when.

As you may know, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 is one of the most divisive installments from the series' golden era. That said, it reviewed well enough and was a massive commercial success, so it's easy to imagine a future where Activision brings it back in some form or another.

MW3 Remastered has been getting worked on for a while now too so I wonder how/when that's going to drop — TheGamingRevolution (@TheGamingRevo2) March 27, 2020

Again, even if everything here is correct, who knows when we will hear about or see this project. That said, I suspect we may be hearing and seeing Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Remastered very soon.

