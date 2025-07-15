Pokemon Presents Teaser Could Hint at a New Genre Game

Pokemon fans are just a week away from the July 2025 Pokemon Presents, a showcase that happens several times a year, updating players on everything new coming to the franchise. Teasers are starting to appear on social media, and the most recent addition has fans wondering if a new genre could be roped into the massive library of existing games.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The July 2025 Pokemon Presents has been more anticipated than typical updates for the series due to the upcoming release of Pokemon Legends: Z-A. So far, information on the new Legends title has been sparse, with only a few trailers confirming details about the story that will take place in Kalos’ Lumiose City. Many have been certain that the July Presents will focus on the new title and offer glimpses at gameplay and unrevealed mechanics.

However, some new information has turned heads away from Legends: Z-A, fueling speculation and leaving fans curious about what could be next for Pokémon as a whole.

DJ Pikachu Leaves Fans Begging for a Rhythm Game

In a social media post shared to the official Pokemon Japan account, an image can be seen of Pikachu sitting in front of a DJ station. The caption reads, “The “Pokémon Presents” to be streamed on Tuesday, July 22, will have its viewing page open from 9 PM on the same day. It seems like Pikachu is preparing something…? Stay tuned for more updates!” when translated.

The post reiterates the information about the Pokemon Presents date, but adds that Pikachu is preparing something. The image is a screenshot of a typical 3D style that the company has used in short films and animation sequences from past Presents. However, it is unclear whether this is a reference to something from a previous game or a hint at what could be a new game.

Several fans have speculated that the style of the image and the type of sound system are a reference to Black & White, with many taking this as proof that remakes will be announced during the live stream. One player stated, “its the model used in the black and white stuff is this a unova remake???” Another guessed, “Let me guess: Remake of the Black and White duology, Collection of classic Pokémon games up to Gen 3, Pokémon Party (SpinOff A’la Mario Party), Pokémon Legends Kyurem(Announcement/pre-trailer for the next anniversary 2026),My Pokémon Ranch Remake…”

However, others believe this could be a much bigger reveal. The Pokemon Company has been involved with many musical collaborations in recent years, and it could be possible that the franchise is preparing to test out the Rhythm Game genre for the first time.

Play video

The Pokemon franchise has a wide library of music, from crossovers with artists like Katy Perry, Bump of Chicken, and Post Malone, to original songs like the many themes from the animated TV series. Square Enix has shown the success of turning game and animation soundtracks into a game with its Theatrhythm series, and it could be that Pokemon is amping up to try the same thing.

A game where players battle against each other via Rhythm game mechanics could be amazing. It would be similar to multiplayer DDR, pitting each trainer against the other in a dance battle of correct button pushes and Joy-Con movements. Additionally, mini-rhythm encounters could be used to catch Pokemon. Players who execute perfect combos could get attack boosts, and a certain number of combos earned could count toward an evolution meter.

At this time, nothing more has been revealed about this teaser. Players who want to know what DJ Pikachu’s appearance means will need to tune into the Pokemon Presents on July 22, 2025, to get the full reveal.