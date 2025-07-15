Marvel Rivals Reveals Summer Special Event Details & New Swimsuit Skins

Season 3 of Marvel Rivals is in full swing, and players are adjusting to the new meta. Those new team-up abilities are making waves, and Phoenix has gotten mixed reviews from players. But now, we’re gearing up for the first big update since Season 3 began. The latest Marvel Rivals update will arrive on July 17th with no server downtime beforehand. It will bring in the Summer Special event, which features a few more swimsuit skins for Marvel Rivals heroes and villains.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The Summer Special event kicks off on July 17th when the update arrives and runs until August 15th. It features a reward path where players battle to earn XP and unlock various rewards, including a new Thor – Worthy Waves skin. Of course, there’s also a paid tier, which unlocks access to The Thing – Sunshine Thing and Luna Snow – Cool Summer skins.

Loki and Thor Swimsuit Skins in Marvel Rivals

Along with the Summer Special reward event, the update will also bring in some new in-store items. And yes, this includes even more swimsuit skins for Marvel Rivals characters. The store update on July 17th will bring in the Psylocke – Breezy Butterfly Bundle and the Loki – Robe of Relaxtion bundle. It will also offer new costume colors for various swimsuit skins.

Fixes and adjustments with this patch will be fairly minimal, as its primarily centered on bringing in the new summer event content. However, there will be a few bug fixes for maps and heroes, as well.

Luna Snow’s new swimsuit skin in Marvel Rivals

The next Marvel Rivals update arrives on July 17th at 9 am UTC. For the full list of new content and bug fixes, see the official patch notes from NetEase below:

New Event: Summer Special

Battle to earn XP and level up to unlock FREE rewards, including the new Thor – Worthy Waves costume!

Upgrade to the Summer Special Premium Edition for permanent access and unlock even more exclusive rewards, such as The Thing – Sunshine Thing and Luna Snow – Cool Summer costumes.

Event Duration: 17/07/2025, at 09:00:00 ~ 15/08/2025, at 09:00:00 (UTC)

New In Store

Limited-Time: Psylocke – Breezy Butterfly Bundle

Limited-Time: Loki – Robe of Relaxation Bundle

New Costume Colors: Psylocke – Breezy Butterfly: Violet Veil and Moonlit Mirage Luna Snow – Cool Summer: Radiant Radiance and Prismatic Pulse Thor – Worthy Waves: Azure Skies Loki – Robe of Relaxation: Tidal Trickery

Customize Ability VFX – Ultimate Ability: Psylocke – Breezy Butterfly Luna Snow – Cool Summer



Available from: 18/07/2025, at 02:00:00 ~ 15/08/2025, at 02:00:00 (UTC)

New Additions and Adjustments

Accessory Points can now be earned via Practice VS. AI.

Fixes and Optimizations

All Platforms

Fixed an issue where modifying keybinds for keyboard and controller could affect each other under certain circumstances.

Maps and Modes

Fixed terrain issues that could cause characters to become stuck or clip through odd locations.

Resolved various issues, including floating broken objects, collision errors, etc.

Heroes