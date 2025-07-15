Mountain Dew Has Its Own College Football 26 Team, and Merch Is Coming Soon

EA Sports College Football 25 came back with a bang last year, so it’s not a huge surprise to learn that fans and brands are lining up for College Football 26. The latest game in the series launched last week, giving fans an even more polished version of college football to dive into. As part of the launch, the team at Mountain Dew has made an interesting marketing ploy. It’s not the first time the Dew has partnered with a video game company for a cross-promotion campaign, but this one takes things a step further. College Football 26 lets players create their own college for Dynasty Mode through the Team Builder program. Players can use Team Builder to download the official Mountain Dew University team, but that’s not all the good news for Dew fans.

MDU has quickly become the most popular Team Builder team in College Football 26. Fans have already downloaded the team over 39,000 times, which is three times as much as the next most popular team. If you’re one of the many fans, Mountain Dew will soon launch new merchandise, giving you the chance to rep Dew University in real life.

On August 13th, the soda brand is bringing limited-edition merch to the TikTok shop. You’ll be able to buy a Dew University sweater and a Baja Blast University hat through the app. The price hasn’t been revealed, but both items will be paired with an 18-pack of Regular Dew and Baja Blast soda. We also don’t know how long the promo will last, though the “limited-edition” branding suggests it will be available while supplies last. Either way, if you want the gear, you’ll want to hop in as soon as possible to secure your merch.

Over in College Football 26, Mountain Dew University is a phenomenal team, especially if you don’t have a design bone in your body. It features a fully custom stadium complete with Dew-branded signs around the stadium. You will need to prepare yourself for one of the brighter fields in CFB 26, but once you get used to it, it’ll be no different from playing against Boise State.

The one issue for some Dynasty players might be that MDU is a powerhouse program. If you’re looking for a rebuild challenge, the Dew won’t be for you. It boasts a top-rated offense and great My School grades, making recruiting a breeze. It’s also slightly disappointing that the alternate jersey doesn’t feature Code Red or LiveWire branding, but you can’t win ’em all.

EA Sports College Football 26 is available now on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S. You can download Mountain Dew University on the official Team Builder site. Remember, the MDU and Baja Blast University gear will be available exclusively on the TikTok shop on August 13th. Mountain Dew is also set to start a series of sponsored livestreams featuring MDU challenges with TimTheTatman on July 23rd. It’s a cornucopia of Mountain Dew content in College Football 26 over the next few months as fans prepare for the launch of the real-world college football season.