D&D Neverwinter Nights 2: Enhanced Edition Launches to Mixed Reviews

Obsidian Entertainment’s Neverwinter Nights games are well-loved for a reason. These RPG games bring players into the world of Dungeons & Dragons with a compelling story and solid mechanics for their time. After the 2018 Enhanced Edition of Neverwinter Nights made it easier to revisit the original game, fans hoped for a similar treatment for the sequel. Now, Neverwinter Nights 2: Enhanced Edition is available on Steam, Nintendo Switch, PS5, and Xbox Series X|S. But fans aren’t quite sure how to feel now that it’s here.

The original 2006 Neverwinter Nights 2 was well-received at launch. It has an 82 Metacritic rating and the nostalgic praise of many Dungeons & Dragons fans. So, many gamers were looking forward to revisiting the game when the new, enhanced edition arrived. But the marketing for the game didn’t seem to include many details on what, exactly, was enhanced. Many hoped for a clearer picture from the launch trailer, which arrived today to celebrate the game’s release.

The trailer certainly brings those nostalgic D&D video games that make you want to grab a controller and dive in. However, the trailer doesn’t really showcase what’s different in this new and improved version of the game. It shows what Neverwinter Nights 2 will bring you, but not necessarily what’s been enhanced. Even the Steam page is a bit cryptic when it comes to the new re-release, but between that description and reviews, we can get a better picture of what the Enhanced Edition of Neverwinter Nights 2 has to offer.

What’s Enhanced in the 2025 Neverwinter Nights: Enhanced Edition, Explained

First, let’s begin with the Steam page, which offers the following insight into what’s different with the re-release: “Enjoy smoother gameplay with refined camera controls, polished mechanics, enhanced textures, and full controller support with a newly designed controller-specific UI.” In other words, there are a few enhancements, but the game remains largely a faithful port of the 2006 release.

Controller support and “polished mechanics” are the highlights here, as gamers note the graphics don’t look much different from the original even with those enhanced textures. But the reason we haven’t seen much marketing for the improvements is likely because the list is fairly short, with few changes from the original.

Since it was released on July 15th, the Enhanced Version of the game has achieved a Mixed rating on Steam. The game hasn’t yet received a Metacritic score, but early reviews for Neverwinter Nights 2: Enhanced Edition are pretty middling. In this case, it seems critics and players agree that the port doesn’t necessarily improve too much upon the original game. The original game is solid, but the minimal changes the Enhanced Version offers don’t quite seem to be winning fans over just yet.

That said, if you’ve never played the original, this is one of the easier ways to get ahold of the game on modern consoles. The controller support is a nice touch, and the Enhanced Edition includes the very highly praised Mask of the Betrayer DLC, as well. Even if the upgrades aren’t quite impressing gamers, the RPG itself is well worth a playthrough.

Neverwinter Nights 2: Enhanced Edition is available for $29.99 USD on PC via Steam, PS5, Nintendo Switch, and Xbox Series X|S.