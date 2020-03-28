Big Nintendo Switch Exclusive Gets a Release Date

Nintendo has announced a release date for the Nintendo Switch's next big exclusive. This month, Animal Crossing: New Horizons dropped, and it's likely going to be the console's biggest exclusive this year. However, if Animal Crossing isn't your speed, don't worry, Xenoblade Chronicles: Definitive Edition is releasing this May to give you more options. More specifically, the highly-anticipated port will release on May 29, which leaks previously revealed earlier this year.

On top of this, Nintendo has announced that it will be releasing the "Xenoblade Chronicles Definitive Works Set" on the same day, which will come packing a 250-page art book that shows off the monsters, characters, environments, and much more from the critically-acclaimed role-playing game.

Lastly, to accompany all of this, Nintendo also released a new trailer for the game that prepares Nintendo Switch owners for release by teasing the game's story, characters, gameplay, and more.

"Discover the origins of Shulk as he and his companions clash against a seemingly-unstoppable mechanical menace," reads an official pitch of the game. "Wield a future-seeing blade, chain together attacks, and carefully position your party members in strategic, real-time combat as you journey across a massive world. During an attack from the mechanical invaders known as the Mechon, Shulk discovers that he can tap into the full power of a mysterious blade known as the Monado. With the mighty Monado in hand, Shulk sets out to defeat the Mechon once and for all."

When it releases, Xenoblade Chronicles: Definitive Edition will cost $60 and take up a meaty 13.7 GB of space. Meanwhile, it will support the following languages: Japanese, French, German, Chinese, English, Spanish, Italian, and Korean.

For those that don't know: word of Xenoblade Chronicles: Definitive Edition was first shared last September. It's an enhanced port of the 2010 game of the same name developed by Monolith Soft. Back in 2010, the game failed to make a huge commercial splash, but did perform very well with critics, garnering a 92 on Metacritic, making it one of the best reviewed games of the year.

Xenoblade Chronicles: Definitive Edition is set to release on May 29 via the Nintendo Switch and the Nintendo Switch only.

